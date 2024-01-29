Mali vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

RU RU NG NG KE KE
David Flower
Africa Cup of Nations 30 jan 2024, 12:00 Mali - Burkina Faso
Korhogo, Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly
One of the teams securing a spot in the quarter-finals of the African Nations Cup will be determined on Tuesday evening in Korhogo, where the national teams of Mali and Burkina Faso will face each other. The Prediction for this match has been prepared by analysts from Dailysports.

Mali

The Mali national team boasts a high-quality selection of players and rightfully stands among the favorites in the African Nations Cup. They entered the tournament with an excellent unbeaten streak (eight wins and two draws), which continued into the group stage. With a confident victory over South Africa (2:0) in the opening match, led by coach Eric Helios, Mali subsequently played two draws against Tunisia (1:1) and Namibia (0:0). This performance was enough for them to finish at the top of the group with five points and qualify for the knockout stage for the third consecutive time in the African Nations Cup.

Burkina Faso

The "Stallions" reached the top four in their last two continental tournaments and are expected to achieve something similar this time. They started the current competition with a narrow victory over Mauritania, with Bertrand Traoré scoring the winning goal from a penalty in the sixth minute of injury time. In a similar fashion, they secured a draw against Algeria, thanks to Bunedji's goal in the 95th minute (2:2). In the last encounter, Les Etalons suffered a 0-2 defeat to Angola, but simultaneously, Algeria embarrassed themselves by losing to Mauritania. This allowed the "Stallions" to finish in the second position.

Head-to-Head History

The last encounter between the national teams took place in January 2021 during the African Nations Championship, where the "Eagles" secured a victory with a minimal score of 1-0. Prior to this, the teams had engaged in five friendly matches, with the Malians emerging victorious in three of them. Overall, in the last seven head-to-head encounters, the "Both Teams to Score" prediction was successful five times.

Mali vs Burkina Faso Prediction

Bookmakers give a noticeable advantage to Eric Helios's team, estimating the probability of Mali's victory with odds of 2.30 and higher. It's hard to disagree with this assessment, but it's essential to note that Burkina Faso has a knack for achieving results in "decisive matches." It is very likely that the teams will not determine the stronger side in regular time. In this context, the bet "Mali to Win by 1 Goal or Draw" with odds of 1.65 looks promising.

