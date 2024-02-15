Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.51 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 17th round of the A-League regular season, we are anticipating the Melbourne Derby. The match prediction has been prepared by analysts at Dailysports.

Melbourne City

After 16 rounds, Melbourne City occupies the seventh position with 21 points. However, something peculiar has been happening with Aurelio Vidmar's team in recent weeks. In the previous round, City suffered a crushing 1-5 defeat to Brisbane away, despite having previously thrashed the same Brisbane 8-1 back in December. Before the loss to Brisbane, there was a setback against one of the season's underdogs, Perth Glory, with a scoreline of 2-4. In the last 5 A-League matches, Melbourne City has only accumulated 3 points.

Melbourne Victory

The situation at the other Melbourne club is not significantly better. Victory holds the fourth position with 27 points, but in the last 5 matches, they have garnered only 4 points. Melbourne Victory has had a remarkable series of 4 consecutive 1-1 draws and suffered a 0-1 defeat to Macarthur in the previous round. Tony Popovic's team has been looking quite uninspiring in attack, which has significantly impacted their results.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the 9th round of the current season, the Melbourne Derby ended in a 0-0 draw.

Throughout their historical matchups, the teams have an equal number of victories – 15 each.

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory prediction

Considering the recent form of both teams in their last matches, I predict that this will be a game in which both teams will score.