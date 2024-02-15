RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Melbourne City FC vs Melbourne Victory prediction
Melbourne City FC Melbourne City FC
A-League Men Australia 17 feb 2024, 03:45 Melbourne City FC - Melbourne Victory
-
- : -
Australia, Melbourne, AAMI Park
Melbourne Victory Melbourne Victory
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.51

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the 17th round of the A-League regular season, we are anticipating the Melbourne Derby. The match prediction has been prepared by analysts at Dailysports.

Melbourne City

After 16 rounds, Melbourne City occupies the seventh position with 21 points. However, something peculiar has been happening with Aurelio Vidmar's team in recent weeks. In the previous round, City suffered a crushing 1-5 defeat to Brisbane away, despite having previously thrashed the same Brisbane 8-1 back in December. Before the loss to Brisbane, there was a setback against one of the season's underdogs, Perth Glory, with a scoreline of 2-4. In the last 5 A-League matches, Melbourne City has only accumulated 3 points.

Melbourne Victory

The situation at the other Melbourne club is not significantly better. Victory holds the fourth position with 27 points, but in the last 5 matches, they have garnered only 4 points. Melbourne Victory has had a remarkable series of 4 consecutive 1-1 draws and suffered a 0-1 defeat to Macarthur in the previous round. Tony Popovic's team has been looking quite uninspiring in attack, which has significantly impacted their results.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the 9th round of the current season, the Melbourne Derby ended in a 0-0 draw.
  • Throughout their historical matchups, the teams have an equal number of victories – 15 each.

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory prediction

Considering the recent form of both teams in their last matches, I predict that this will be a game in which both teams will score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.51

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction NBA Today, 21:00 Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Utah Jazz Odds: 1.82 Golden State Warriors Recommended MelBet
Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction NBA Today, 22:00 Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Portland Trail Blazers Odds: 1.6 Minnesota Timberwolves Bet now MelBet
Western United FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction A-League Men Australia 16 feb 2024, 03:45 Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Western United FC Odds: 3.04 Newcastle Jets Bet now MelBet
Hertha Berlin vs Magdeburg prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 16 feb 2024, 12:30 Hertha vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Hertha Berlin Odds: 1.59 Magdeburg Recommended MelBet
Hannover 96 vs Greuther Fuerth prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 16 feb 2024, 12:30 Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Hannover 96 Odds: 1.6 Greuther Fuerth Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 Mbappe Informs PSG President of Departure, Barcelona may sell Balde. Daily Digest for 15.02.24 Football news Today, 16:59 Europa League and Conference League play-offs: schedule and results Football news Today, 16:54 AC Milan comfortably dealt with Rennes at their home ground Football news Today, 16:02 Roma or Chelsea? Romelu Lukaku addressed the question about his future Football news Today, 15:47 Manchester City vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:29 Aubameyang has caught up with the best scorer of the Europa League in terms of goals scored Basketball news Today, 15:17 Steph Curry has set yet another NBA record Football news Today, 15:01 The director of Milan addressed the possibility of extending Giroud's contract Football news Today, 14:43 De Rossi started in the Europa League with a draw. Roma and Feyenoord could not determine the winner Boxing News Today, 14:01 Taylor and Catterall will indeed have rematch afrer two years. The date and venue were confirmed
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Basketball Today Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hertha vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 SuperSport United vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 PSV vs Heracles prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Lyon vs Nice prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Famalicao - Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024