Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 by Dillan George

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.46 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 25th round of the English Premier League, Manchester City will host Chelsea. The match prediction has been prepared by analysts at Dailysports.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's team seems unstoppable! Manchester City has already secured victory in 11 consecutive matches across all competitions. The last time the English champions dropped points was two months ago, on December 16, when they played to a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace. On Tuesday, Manchester City faced Copenhagen in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 and predictably emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline. In the Premier League last week, Manchester City triumphed in a challenging match against Everton (2-0) thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland.

Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino's youthful team is catastrophically lacking in stability this season. After two consecutive defeats to Liverpool (1-4) and Wolverhampton (2-4), Chelsea managed to secure two consecutive victories against Aston Villa (3-1) in the FA Cup and Crystal Palace (3-1) in the Premier League. However, Chelsea's gameplay increasingly resembles unbridled chaos, and it is impossible to predict how they will perform in each individual match.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the 12th round of the current season, Manchester City and Chelsea played to an entertaining 4-4 draw.

Chelsea's last victory over Manchester City was in the final of the 2020/21 Champions League.

In 135 matches between these teams, Chelsea holds a slight advantage at 56 wins to Manchester City's 50.

Manchester City vs. Chelsea predition

In the first encounter, these teams delivered a genuine spectacle, and there are all indications that this game will witness plenty of goals. I predict that Manchester City and Chelsea will score more than 2 goals.