O'Shakey Foster vs Abraham Nova prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

In the framework of the boxing tournament in New York on February 17, there will be a title fight between O'Shakie Foster and Abraham Nova in the super featherweight division. The bout will start no earlier than 05:00 Central European Time.

O'Shakie Foster

Foster, the current WBC super featherweight world champion. He won his title in February of last year and successfully defended it once. In his recent fights, Foster has demonstrated impressive form, winning 11 bouts in a row. His last fight ended with a knockout in the 12th round against Eduardo Hernandez. The boxer is at the peak of his career, as evidenced by his flawless winning streak. He has proven himself to be a versatile and reliable fighter capable of facing any opponent. Foster has no issues with endurance and defense, making him virtually invulnerable in the ring.

Abraham Nova

Nova is considered a fairly average boxer by the standards of the WBC super featherweight division. His level of boxing can be characterized as slightly above average, and his participation in this bout is likely due to favorable circumstances. In his last five fights, Nova has won four and suffered one defeat. He does not have any significant victories over stars in his record. His last bout ended with a knockout victory over the average fighter Jonathan Romero in the third round.

O'Shakie Foster vs Abraham Nova Prediction

Bookmakers have no doubt that the reigning champion will easily defend his title. This is confirmed by the low odds on his victory. I don't believe that Nova is capable of seriously challenging his opponent, so I will bet on the total rounds under 10.5.