RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions O'Shakey Foster vs Abraham Nova prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

O'Shakey Foster vs Abraham Nova prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
O'Shakey Foster vs Abraham Nova prediction
O'Shakey Foster O'Shakey Foster
WBC world title fight 16 feb 2024, 22:00 O'Shakey Foster - Abraham Nova
New York, New York
Abraham Nova Abraham Nova
Prediction on game Total under 10.5
Odds: 2.59

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the framework of the boxing tournament in New York on February 17, there will be a title fight between O'Shakie Foster and Abraham Nova in the super featherweight division. The bout will start no earlier than 05:00 Central European Time.

O'Shakie Foster

Foster, the current WBC super featherweight world champion. He won his title in February of last year and successfully defended it once. In his recent fights, Foster has demonstrated impressive form, winning 11 bouts in a row. His last fight ended with a knockout in the 12th round against Eduardo Hernandez. The boxer is at the peak of his career, as evidenced by his flawless winning streak. He has proven himself to be a versatile and reliable fighter capable of facing any opponent. Foster has no issues with endurance and defense, making him virtually invulnerable in the ring.

Abraham Nova

Nova is considered a fairly average boxer by the standards of the WBC super featherweight division. His level of boxing can be characterized as slightly above average, and his participation in this bout is likely due to favorable circumstances. In his last five fights, Nova has won four and suffered one defeat. He does not have any significant victories over stars in his record. His last bout ended with a knockout victory over the average fighter Jonathan Romero in the third round.

O'Shakie Foster vs Abraham Nova Prediction

Bookmakers have no doubt that the reigning champion will easily defend his title. This is confirmed by the low odds on his victory. I don't believe that Nova is capable of seriously challenging his opponent, so I will bet on the total rounds under 10.5.

Prediction on game Total under 10.5
Odds: 2.59

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction NBA Today, 21:00 Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Utah Jazz Odds: 1.82 Golden State Warriors Recommended MelBet
Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction NBA Today, 22:00 Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Portland Trail Blazers Odds: 1.6 Minnesota Timberwolves Bet now MelBet
Western United FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction A-League Men Australia 16 feb 2024, 03:45 Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Western United FC Odds: 3.04 Newcastle Jets Bet now MelBet
Hertha Berlin vs Magdeburg prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 16 feb 2024, 12:30 Hertha vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Hertha Berlin Odds: 1.59 Magdeburg Recommended MelBet
Hannover 96 vs Greuther Fuerth prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 16 feb 2024, 12:30 Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Hannover 96 Odds: 1.6 Greuther Fuerth Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 Mbappe Informs PSG President of Departure, Barcelona may sell Balde. Daily Digest for 15.02.24 Football news Today, 16:59 Europa League and Conference League play-offs: schedule and results Football news Today, 16:54 AC Milan comfortably dealt with Rennes at their home ground Football news Today, 16:02 Roma or Chelsea? Romelu Lukaku addressed the question about his future Football news Today, 15:47 Manchester City vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:29 Aubameyang has caught up with the best scorer of the Europa League in terms of goals scored Basketball news Today, 15:17 Steph Curry has set yet another NBA record Football news Today, 15:01 The director of Milan addressed the possibility of extending Giroud's contract Football news Today, 14:43 De Rossi started in the Europa League with a draw. Roma and Feyenoord could not determine the winner Boxing News Today, 14:01 Taylor and Catterall will indeed have rematch afrer two years. The date and venue were confirmed
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Basketball Today Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hertha vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 SuperSport United vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 PSV vs Heracles prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Lyon vs Nice prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Famalicao - Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024