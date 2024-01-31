Mechelen vs Anderlecht prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.76 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Thursday may not bring an abundance of football events, but against this backdrop, matches from the Belgian championship appear enticing. We present our exclusive prediction for the Mechelen – Anderlecht encounter.

Mechelen

This season, Mechelen has displayed varying degrees of success, currently occupying the eighth position in the championship, trailing the top 6 by seven points. In their recent home match against one of the underdogs, RVDM, who were reduced to 10 men as early as the 4th minute, Mechelen secured a 3-1 victory. Despite the numerical advantage, the hosts managed to score two goals only in stoppage time. This triumph marked their third win in four matches, a clear indication of progress.

Anderlecht

In recent seasons, Anderlecht experienced a significant decline, failing to qualify for European competitions and falling short in the title race. The current championship, however, is progressing relatively well for the club, currently holding the second position. Yet, they lag behind the leader by a substantial 8 points. In the last round, Anderlecht faced Union Saint-Gilloise, the league leaders, trailing 0-2, but eventually played to a 2-2 draw, leveling the score in stoppage time. The team is on an impressive 11-match unbeaten streak in the championship.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The first-leg game concluded with Anderlecht securing a 3-1 victory at home.

Head-to-head meetings between the teams often yield high-scoring results, with at least 4 goals scored in four out of the last five encounters.

Mechelen vs Anderlecht Prediction

This is one of those matches where determining the clear favorite is challenging, although bookmakers slightly favor the guests. Mechelen is currently in good form, suggesting they could challenge for points in this home battle against one of the championship leaders. A promising bet here appears to be on both teams scoring.