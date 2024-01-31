RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Mechelen vs Anderlecht prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024

Mechelen vs Anderlecht prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
KV Mechelen vs Anderlecht prediction
KV Mechelen KV Mechelen
Pro League Belgium 01 feb 2024, 14:30 KV Mechelen - Anderlecht
-
- : -
Belgium, Mechelen, Argosstadion Achter de Kazerne
Anderlecht Anderlecht
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.76
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

Thursday may not bring an abundance of football events, but against this backdrop, matches from the Belgian championship appear enticing. We present our exclusive prediction for the Mechelen – Anderlecht encounter.

Mechelen

This season, Mechelen has displayed varying degrees of success, currently occupying the eighth position in the championship, trailing the top 6 by seven points. In their recent home match against one of the underdogs, RVDM, who were reduced to 10 men as early as the 4th minute, Mechelen secured a 3-1 victory. Despite the numerical advantage, the hosts managed to score two goals only in stoppage time. This triumph marked their third win in four matches, a clear indication of progress.

Anderlecht

In recent seasons, Anderlecht experienced a significant decline, failing to qualify for European competitions and falling short in the title race. The current championship, however, is progressing relatively well for the club, currently holding the second position. Yet, they lag behind the leader by a substantial 8 points. In the last round, Anderlecht faced Union Saint-Gilloise, the league leaders, trailing 0-2, but eventually played to a 2-2 draw, leveling the score in stoppage time. The team is on an impressive 11-match unbeaten streak in the championship.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The first-leg game concluded with Anderlecht securing a 3-1 victory at home.
  • Head-to-head meetings between the teams often yield high-scoring results, with at least 4 goals scored in four out of the last five encounters.

Mechelen vs Anderlecht Prediction

This is one of those matches where determining the clear favorite is challenging, although bookmakers slightly favor the guests. Mechelen is currently in good form, suggesting they could challenge for points in this home battle against one of the championship leaders. A promising bet here appears to be on both teams scoring.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.76
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Iran vs Syria prediction Asian Cup Today, 11:00 Iran vs Syria prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Iran Odds: 2.02 Syria Recommended Мелбет
Cedevita Olimpija vs London Lions prediction EuroCup Today, 11:30 Cedevita Olimpija vs London Lions prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Cedevita Olimpija Odds: 1.36 London Lions Bet now Мелбет
Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction La Liga Today, 12:00 Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Barcelona Odds: 1.32 Osasuna Bet now Мелбет
Žalgiris Kaunas vs Anadolu Efes prediction Today, 12:00 Žalgiris Kaunas vs Anadolu Efes prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Žalgiris Kaunas Odds: 1.99 Anadolu Efes Recommended Мелбет
Monaco vs Partizan prediction EuroLeague Today, 13:00 Monaco vs Partizan prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Monaco Odds: 1.72 Partizan Bet now Мелбет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:38 The main favourite for the Asian Cup easily reached the quarter-finals Football news Today, 08:33 Chelsea did not send their forward on loan to Premier League rivals Football news Today, 08:17 Chelsea to loan talented Brazilian to their farm club Football news Today, 07:55 Modric has made a decision regarding his future Football news Today, 07:36 One of Portugal's biggest talents is on his way to the Premier League Football news Today, 07:23 After losing to Messi FIFA The Best award Haaland pondered a move to Real Madrid Football news Today, 07:02 Mancini had to apologise for his behaviour during the penalty shootout against South Korea Football news Today, 06:33 Xavi wants to find himself a new club straight away after Barcelona Football news Today, 06:32 Breaking: Napoli extends winger's contract despite interest from Saudi clubs Football news Today, 06:06 Laporta may bring back a coach with whom Barcelona won the UEFA Champions League
Sport Predictions
Football Today Iran vs Syria prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Cedevita Olimpija vs London Lions prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Žalgiris Kaunas vs Anadolu Efes prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Monaco vs Partizan prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Rio Ave vs Estoril prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today PAOK vs Panetolikos prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Panathinaikos vs Olimpia Milano prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Barcelona vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Tottenham vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024