Main Predictions Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates prediction
Mamelodi Sundowns Mamelodi Sundowns
Premier League South Africa 17 feb 2024, 13:00 Mamelodi Sundowns - Orlando Pirates
-
- : -
South Africa,
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Mamelodi Sundowns
Odds: 1.7

The Premier League of South Africa returns to championship matches after a break for the African Cup of Nations. In one of these games, Mamelodi Sundowns will host Orlando Pirates at home, with the match kicking off at 19:00 Central European Time.

Mamelodi Sundowns

The team stands as a confident leader in the Premier League of South Africa. Currently, they have accumulated 38 points from 14 matches. Furthermore, they have two additional matches in hand, potentially widening the gap from the second position. Presently, their lead over the second place is nine points. In their recent five matches, Mamelodi Sundowns secured victory three times and drew twice.

Orlando Pirates

Currently occupying the fifth position in the Premier League, Orlando Pirates have amassed 25 points from 16 matches. In their recent five matches, they secured victory thrice and suffered two defeats. In their last match, they were defeated 2-3 at their home ground.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the current season, the teams have played two matches. Mamelodi Sundowns emerged victorious in the league match, while Orlando Pirates won 1-0 in the cup match.
  • Mamelodi Sundowns remain undefeated in their last seven matches.
  • Orlando Pirates have been unable to secure victory for two consecutive matches.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns are clearly favored in this game and will aim to extend their winning streak and widen the gap from their pursuers. My bet is on a victory for Mamelodi Sundowns at odds of 1.7.

