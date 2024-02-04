RU RU NG NG
Mallorca vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on February 6, 2024

Mallorca vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on February 6, 2024

David Flower
Mallorca vs Real Sociedad prediction
Mallorca Mallorca
Copa del Rey Spain Today, 15:00 Mallorca - Real Sociedad
0 : 0
Spain, Palma, Estadi Mallorca Son Moix
Real Sociedad Real Sociedad
The semi-final stage of the Copa del Rey will commence with a match in the Balearic Islands, where the local Mallorca will host Real Sociedad at the "Visit Mallorca Estadi." Our site's experts have curated a prediction for your consideration.

Mallorca

The "Islanders" undoubtedly made a prudent choice in appointing Javier Aguirre as the head coach. In the spring of 2022, he successfully secured Mallorca's place in La Liga, and the subsequent season witnessed their ascent into the upper echelons of the league table. However, the current season has not been as prosperous for the "red-and-blacks." They currently occupy the 15th position in the league standings, trailing the relegation zone by three points. Approaching the match against Real Sociedad, the club from the Balearic Islands carries two consecutive losses in the league, succumbing to Betis at home (0-1) and Athletic Bilbao away (0-4). On the flip side, Mallorca eliminated Girona from the Copa del Rey, marking the main sensation of the current season.

Real Sociedad

Following the previous season's achievements, Real Sociedad earned the right to compete in the Champions League and aptly represented Spain in the premier European competition. Soon, a playoff clash with PSG awaits the team from San Sebastian. In the Spanish league, Imanol Alguacil's team holds the sixth position, with scant chances of climbing higher. The gap from the fifth position is eight points, while Valencia and Betis are trailing from below. In the recent weekend, the Basques managed to keep a clean sheet in an away encounter with Girona (0-0). This draw marked their third in the last five matches of the Spanish league. As for the Copa del Rey, Real Sociedad progressed, overcoming teams such as Celta and Osasuna.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round of the current championship, Real Sociedad secured a home victory over Mallorca with a minimal score of 1-0.
  • In the last 9 head-to-head meetings, the club from San Sebastian secured 8 victories, drawing only once.
  • In the last six matches between these clubs, the "Total Over 2.5" bet has not materialized.

Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Bookmakers favor the visitors, yet we suggest hedging against surprises and opting for the "Real Sociedad with a handicap (0)" bet with a coefficient of 1.65.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
