Jordan vs South Korea prediction and betting tips on February 6, 2024

The inaugural semifinal clash of the Asian Cup is slated to transpire in Al Rayyan, at the "Ahmed bin Ali" arena, where the national teams of Jordan and South Korea will contend for the privilege to partake in the decisive encounter. The pundits at Dailysports have curated aprediction for your consideration.

Jordan

The Jordanian contingent is presently scripting history before our very eyes, as the "eagles" have never before advanced to the quarterfinal stage. It is noteworthy, however, that during the group stage, Hussein Ammout's team failed to leave a significant impression. After trouncing Malaysia (4-0), the "eagles" shared points with South Korea (2-2), and in the third match, succumbed to Bahrain (0-1). In the first leg of the playoffs, the Jordanian squad orchestrated one of the foremost sensations. Trailing Iraq until the 90+5 minute, Ammout's proteges netted twice in extra time, seizing victory with a scoreline of 3-2. The match against Tajikistan proved to be less prolific, with Hanonov's own goal determining the outcome (1-0).

South Korea

Initially regarded as one of the favorites for the Asian Cup, Jurgen Klinsmann's team now harbors maximum chances for success, given the departure of several top-tier squads from the tournament. Yet, grouped with Jordan, the "Asian Tigers" were unable to showcase their full prowess. After defeating Bahrain (3-2), the Koreans drew with Jordan (2-2) and Malaysia (3-3) in subsequent rounds. Klinsmann's charges faced substantial challenges in knockout-stage encounters. Saudi Arabia was vanquished in a penalty shootout, and Australia succumbed due to a goal in extra time. Notably, on both occasions, the "Asian Tigers" avoided defeat by leveling the score in regular time.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

During the group stage, the South Korean national team escaped defeat by scoring against Jordan in the first minute of extra time.

Before the current tournament, the "Asian Tigers" had been superior in three consecutive matches.

Only in two out of the last five direct confrontations did the bet on "Total Over 2.5" prevail, both times resulting in a 2-2 draw.

Jordan vs South KoreaPrediction

In all their matches in this tournament, the South Koreans have conceded goals. Due to the disqualification of Bayern Munich's defender Kim Min-Jae, no defensive improvements should be anticipated for Klinsmann's side. We opine that placing a bet on "Total Over 2.0" with a coefficient of 1.65 is judicious in this context.