Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 by Miguel Solomons

On Sunday, February 18, the final matches of the 17th round of the A-League will take place. Among them, Macarthur will host Wellington Phoenix at home. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 Central European Time.

Macarthur

Currently positioned third in the A-League standings, the team boasts 28 points after 17 rounds, with a modest five-point gap from the top spot. In their last five matches, Macarthur secured four victories and experienced a single draw. In their previous fixture, they convincingly triumphed over Sabah with a resounding 3-0 victory, in the AFC Cup.

Wellington Phoenix

Leading the A-League standings, the New Zealand-based team has accumulated 33 points from 17 matches, holding a five-point lead over the second-placed team. In their recent matches, Phoenix clinched two victories and endured three draws. In their previous encounter, they comfortably defeated Western United with a scoreline of 2-0.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

During this season, the teams have already faced off, with Wellington Phoenix prevailing over Macarthur with a comprehensive 3-0 win.

Macarthur remains undefeated in eight consecutive matches, while Wellington Phoenix extends their unbeaten streak to seven matches.

Macarthur has scored at least one goal in their last ten matches.

Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Both teams exhibit commendable form and promising results. Predicting the victor in this match is challenging. Therefore, I anticipate that over 2.5 goals will be scored, with a likelihood of 1.5 goals.