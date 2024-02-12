RU RU NG NG
Macarthur vs Sabah prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Macarthur vs Sabah prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Macarthur FC vs Sabah prediction
Macarthur FC Macarthur FC
AFC Cup 13 feb 2024, 02:00 Macarthur FC - Sabah
-
- : -
International,
Sabah Sabah
One of the initial fixtures of the AFC Cup Round of32 will take place on Tuesday evening in Sydney, at the Campbelltown Stadium, where the local Macarthur will face Sabah from Malaysia. Here's the prediction for this match from our site's experts.

Macarthur

The "Bulls" encountered no difficulties during the group stage of the tournament. In six matches, Macarthur netted 23 goals while conceding only five. However, they suffered a rather painful defeat, losing 0-3 away to Cambodia's Phnom Penh Crown. Nevertheless, this defeat in Cambodia did not affect their overall standings in the group. Approaching the playoffs, Milorad Sterjovski's side secured a crucial away victory of 1-0 against Melbourne Victory in the Australian A-League. This win over a direct competitor in the championship allowed them to leapfrog Melbourne in the league standings. Currently, the "Bulls" occupy the third position with 28 points, trailing the league leaders Wellington Phoenix by five points.

Sabah

Sabah also topped their group during the group stage but suffered two defeats. Away from home, the "Rhinos" lost 2-3 to Vietnam's Hai Phong, and in the last round, they were defeated 1-3 at home by Indonesia's PSM Makassar. Coming into the match against Macarthur, Ong Kim Swee's side is returning from a lengthy break. In their last match in mid-December, the "Rhinos" defeated Kedah 2-0 in the Malaysian Super League. As a result, Sabah finished third in the league with 54 points, which means they won't be playing in the Asian Cups next season.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • Macarthur and Sabah have never faced each other on the football field.
  • In the last five matches of the "Bulls", "Total Over 3.5" has occurred four times.

Macarthur vs Sabah Prediction

Bookmakers have no doubts about the victory of the Australian team. It's evident that the level of Milorad Sterjovski's side is significantly higher, and it's hard to believe that the "Bulls" won't progress further. Our bet for this match is "Macarthur to Win with a Handicap (-1.0)" with odds of 1.75. Additionally, considering "Total Over 2.5" could also be a viable option at 1.70.

