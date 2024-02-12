RU RU NG NG
Bristol City vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

David Flower
Bristol City Bristol City
Championship England 13 feb 2024, 15:00 Bristol City - Southampton
-
- : -
England, Bristol, Ashton Gate
Southampton Southampton
Odds: 1.75

One of the fixtures in the 32nd round of the English Championship will take place on Tuesday evening at the Ashton Gate stadium, where the local Bristol City will face Southampton. Will one of the leaders falter in this match? Here's the prediction for this encounter from the team of experts at Dailysports.

Bristol City

Nigel Pearson's team seems unlikely to join the battle for promotion to the elite division this season. Currently, Bristol City sits in 13th place in the Championship table, with 41 points. In the previous round, "The Robins" played an away match against Middlesbrough and secured a 2-1 victory. Scoring two goals within two minutes in the first half, Bristol City confidently sealed the victory, conceding only a solitary goal in the 90+2nd minute. This win halted a streak of disappointments in the league and marked their first victory since December 26th. In their own backyard, Nigel Pearson's men have secured six victories in 15 matches, with an equal number of defeats.

Southampton

"The Saints" are battling for direct promotion to the Premier League and have excellent chances of playing in the elite division. Currently, Southampton occupies the second position in the league table, with 64 points. Although they trail league leaders Leicester by 11 points, catching up with the "Foxes" will be challenging. However, it's more crucial for Russell Martin's team to maintain their second-place position, with Leeds and Ipswich hot on their heels. Last weekend, Southampton hosted Huddersfield and clinched a 5-3 victory. The match proved to be a tough one for the hosts, as they trailed 0-2 and 1-3 during the game, but three goals after the 80th minute shattered the resilience of the "Terriers". This victory marked Southampton's fourth consecutive win in the Championship, and they remain unbeaten since September 23, 2023.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • Southampton defeated Bristol City 1-0 in the first round, marking their second consecutive victory in head-to-head encounters.
  • A bet on "Total Under 2.5" has been successful in the last five head-to-head matches, with one team scoring in four of these cases.

Bristol City vs Southampton Prediction

We believe Southampton will secure victory in this match. Bristol City doesn't appear to be a team capable of halting the winning streak of motivated "The Saints". Our bet is a "Southampton Win" with odds of 1.75.

Odds: 1.75

