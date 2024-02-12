Swansea vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Prediction on game Win Leeds Odds: 1.56 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Swansea, in the context of the 32nd round of the Championship, will host Leeds at their home ground, Liberty Stadium. What can be expected from this confrontation? Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Swansea

The "Swans" are enduring a less than stellar season, seldom delighting their fans with commendable results. One such encounter was last weekend's away match, where they defeated the formidable Hull with a scoreline of 1-0. Liam Cullen's precise strike in the 11th minute secured the victory for the "Jacks", who confidently controlled the match, outplaying their opponent in many key aspects. This win allowed Swansea to distance themselves from the group of teams fighting for survival. Currently, Swansea occupies the 16th position with 36 points. It's worth noting that at home, the "Swans" have amassed only 17 points from 15 matches.

Leeds

Under the guidance of Daniel Farke, the team dreams of returning to the elite English division and is doing everything possible to achieve this. In the previous round, the "Whites" convincingly defeated Rotherham 3-0 at their home ground. Patrick Bamford opened the scoring in the first half, followed by a brace from the Dutchman Kristensson Summerwill after the break. This victory marked Leeds's sixth consecutive win in the Championship. Currently, Daniel Farke's proteges occupy the third position in the league table, trailing second-placed Southampton by just one point. It's noteworthy that Leeds has secured two consecutive away victories, albeit after suffering defeat in three previous matches.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

In the first round, Leeds defeated the "Jacks" at home with a score of 3-1.

This victory was the third for the "Whites" in the last five encounters between these teams.

In three out of the last five matches, bets on "Total Over 2.5" and "Both Teams to Score" have been successful.

Swansea vs Leeds Prediction

Bookmakers give the advantage in this match to Daniel Farke's team. The odds for a "Leeds Win" are around 1.55. The "Whites" are currently in excellent form and should not drop points against an opponent of this caliber. Our bet here is a "Leeds Win" with odds of 1.56.