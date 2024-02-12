RU RU NG NG
Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction
Leicester Leicester
Championship England 13 feb 2024, 14:45 Leicester - Sheffield Wednesday
-
- : -
England, Leicester, King Power Stadium
Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield Wednesday
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 32nd round of the Championship will take place at the "King Power Stadium", where the local Leicester will face Sheffield Wednesday. Is it within the capability of the "owls" to wrest points from the leader? Experts from our site have prepared a predictionfor this match.

Leicester

The "Foxes", following their relegation from the elite division last season, set the goal of not lingering in the Championship and promptly returning. Currently, everything is going excellently for Enzo Maresca's team, and it's hard to believe that Leicester will not secure direct promotion to the Premier League. Last weekend, the "Blues" played an away match against Watford and secured a 2-1 victory. It was their third consecutive victory. At present, Leicester confidently tops the league table, leading the nearest pursuer by 11 points. At the "King Power Stadium", Leicester has secured 12 victories in 15 matches, suffering only two defeats.

Sheffield Wednesday

In turn, the "Owls" reside in the relegation zone, but they do not appear to be hopeless outsiders and are engaged in a desperate struggle for survival. Last weekend, Sheffield Wednesday hosted Birmingham at home and achieved a convincing 2-0 victory. Canadian forward Ike Ugbo scored a brace for the "Owls". This victory halted Sheffield Wednesday's winless streak, which had reached six matches in all competitions. Currently, Sheffield Wednesday occupies the second-to-last position in the league table, trailing Huddersfield by five points. Away from home, the "Owls" have won only two matches out of 15 in the current campaign.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History:

  • In the first round, Leicester dropped points away to Sheffield Wednesday, playing to a 1-1 draw.
  • In the last five matches at the "King Power Stadium", both opponents have secured two victories each.
  • In the last five encounters between these teams, the total goals scored has been under 2.5 in three instances.

Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction

Bookmakers have no doubts that the "Blues" will secure another victory. The odds for a "Leicester Win" are only 1.31. In recent matches, Enzo Maresca's team has displayed a vibrant attacking style and has been prolific in front of goal. We suggest taking the "Total Over 2.5" option with odds of 1.66.

