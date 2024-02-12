Leipzig - Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

One of the matches of the Champions League round of 16 will be played at the "Red Bull Arena," where the local Leipzig will host the Madrid-based Real. The experts at Dailysports have prepared a prediction for this match.

Leipzig

The team under Marco Rose had no troubles in the group stage. Germans couldn't challenge "City," losing in two matches, however, "Young Boys" and "Crvena Zvezda" remained far behind in the tournament table. However, in the Bundesliga, not everything is going smoothly for the "Bulls." Approaching the first match against the "Creams," RB Leipzig lost points in an away clash with Augsburg (2:2). After the break in the championship, RB Leipzig only defeated Union in the recent match, while losing to Eintracht, Bayer, and Stuttgart. All this led to RB Leipzig dropping to fifth place and trailing Borussia Dortmund by three points.

Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti's team sailed through the Champions League group stage with a perfect record of 100% points. Gradually, the "Whites" are returning to their rightful place in La Liga as well. In the last round, Real hosted the sensational Girona and thrashed the Catalans 4-0. Billingham scored a brace, while Vinicius Junior and Rodrigo also got on the scoresheet. This allowed them to pull away from the pursuers by five points and calmly prepare for the start of the Champions League playoffs. It is worth noting that in their last five matches, the "Blancos" dropped points only in the home game against Madrid's Atletico.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

The teams met in the group stage of the 2022/2023 Champions League and exchanged victories.

At the "Red Bull Arena," the match ended 3-2, while in Madrid, the "Whites" kept a clean sheet with a 2-0 victory.

Leipzig - Real Madrid Prediction

The recent results of RB Leipzig do not inspire confidence ahead of the matches against Real Madrid. Bookmakers give the advantage to Carlo Ancelotti's team in the upcoming match, assessing the probability of the Spaniards' victory at odds of 2.18. We believe that Real Madrid has all the chances to win at the "Red Bull Arena," however, we will play it safe. Our bet is "Real Madrid to win with a handicap (0)" with odds of 1.65.