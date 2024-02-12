RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Leipzig - Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Leipzig - Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid prediction
RB Leipzig RB Leipzig
Champions League 13 feb 2024, 15:00 RB Leipzig - Real Madrid
-
- : -
International, Leipzig, Red Bull Arena Leipzig
Real Madrid Real Madrid
Review Н2Н Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

One of the matches of the Champions League round of 16 will be played at the "Red Bull Arena," where the local Leipzig will host the Madrid-based Real. The experts at Dailysports have prepared a prediction for this match.

Leipzig

The team under Marco Rose had no troubles in the group stage. Germans couldn't challenge "City," losing in two matches, however, "Young Boys" and "Crvena Zvezda" remained far behind in the tournament table. However, in the Bundesliga, not everything is going smoothly for the "Bulls." Approaching the first match against the "Creams," RB Leipzig lost points in an away clash with Augsburg (2:2). After the break in the championship, RB Leipzig only defeated Union in the recent match, while losing to Eintracht, Bayer, and Stuttgart. All this led to RB Leipzig dropping to fifth place and trailing Borussia Dortmund by three points.

Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti's team sailed through the Champions League group stage with a perfect record of 100% points. Gradually, the "Whites" are returning to their rightful place in La Liga as well. In the last round, Real hosted the sensational Girona and thrashed the Catalans 4-0. Billingham scored a brace, while Vinicius Junior and Rodrigo also got on the scoresheet. This allowed them to pull away from the pursuers by five points and calmly prepare for the start of the Champions League playoffs. It is worth noting that in their last five matches, the "Blancos" dropped points only in the home game against Madrid's Atletico.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

  • The teams met in the group stage of the 2022/2023 Champions League and exchanged victories.
  • At the "Red Bull Arena," the match ended 3-2, while in Madrid, the "Whites" kept a clean sheet with a 2-0 victory.

Leipzig - Real Madrid Prediction

The recent results of RB Leipzig do not inspire confidence ahead of the matches against Real Madrid. Bookmakers give the advantage to Carlo Ancelotti's team in the upcoming match, assessing the probability of the Spaniards' victory at odds of 2.18. We believe that Real Madrid has all the chances to win at the "Red Bull Arena," however, we will play it safe. Our bet is "Real Madrid to win with a handicap (0)" with odds of 1.65.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Jannik Sinner vs Botik Van De Zandshulp prediction ATP 500 Rotterdam 12 feb 2024, 03:00 Jannik Sinner vs Botik Van De Zandshulp prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Jannik Sinner Odds: 1.61 Botik Van De Zandshulp Recommended Мелбет
Emma Raducanu vs Angelina Kalinina prediction Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2024 12 feb 2024, 04:00 Emma Raducanu vs Angelina Kalinina prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Emma Raducanu Odds: 1.62 Angelina Kalinina Bet now Мелбет
Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia prediction Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2024 12 feb 2024, 07:30 Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Naomi Osaka Odds: 2.18 Caroline Garcia Bet now Мелбет
Trabzonspor vs Hatayspor prediction Super Lig Turkey 12 feb 2024, 09:00 Trabzonspor vs Hatayspor prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Trabzonspor Odds: 2.02 Hatayspor Recommended 1xBet
Samsunspor vs Antalyaspor prediction Super Lig Turkey 12 feb 2024, 12:00 Samsunspor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Samsunspor Odds: 1.75 Antalyaspor Bet now Мелбет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Golf News Today, 20:43 There were some playoffs. The champion of the Pheonix Open has been determined Football news Today, 17:21 Humiliation in the London derby. All goals and highlights West Ham vs Arsenal - 0:6 Football news Today, 17:19 The Ivory Coast won the AFCON, Bayern will not sack Tuchel. Daily Digest for February 11 Football news Today, 17:05 The defense is cracking at the seams. Barcelona failed to overcome Granada in a six-goal match Football news Today, 17:00 The Ivory Coast national team defeated Nigeria and won the home AFCON Football news Today, 16:45 Serie A. Milan coped with Napoli and continued the pursuit of Juventus Basketball news Today, 16:11 Draymond and Nurkic got into another altercation during the match Football news Today, 15:59 The Ivory Coast conceded their first goal in the AFCON finals Football news Today, 15:38 Another contender has emerged for Chelsea's star midfielder Football news Today, 15:11 The president of a renowned club disclosed that he engaged in negotiations with Neymar
Sport Predictions
Tennis 12 feb 2024 Jannik Sinner vs Botik Van De Zandshulp prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Tennis 12 feb 2024 Emma Raducanu vs Angelina Kalinina prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Tennis 12 feb 2024 Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football 12 feb 2024 Trabzonspor vs Hatayspor prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football 12 feb 2024 Samsunspor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football 12 feb 2024 Kayserispor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football 12 feb 2024 Real Valladolid vs Albacete prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football 12 feb 2024 Saint-Étienne vs Troyes prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football 12 feb 2024 Juventus vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football 12 feb 2024 Almeria vs Athletic prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024