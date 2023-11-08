Macarthur vs Phnom Penh Crown prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 3.5 Odds: 1.62 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The fourth round of the AFC Cup group stage will feature a match between Macarthur and Phnom Penh Crown. The encounter will take place at Campbelltown Stadium in Leumeah on 9 November. The game is scheduled to kick off at 09:00 CET.

Macarthur

The Australian team is in second place in the table of its group after three matches. In the first two rounds, the team defeated Shan United (3-0) and Cebu with a hockey score of 8-2 before suffering a crushing defeat to Phnom Penh Crown.

In the domestic arena, Macarthur is in the top group after three rounds. The team along with Adelaide United, Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Victory have seven points each to lead the A-League.

Phnom Penh Crown

Phnom Penh are off to a great start in the AFC Cup, where the team has picked up three wins in three games with a combined score of 10-0. Sebu (3-0), Shan United (4-0) and Macarthur (3-0) were defeated in turn. There is no doubt that the Cambodian team will make it to the playoffs.

In the domestic championship, Phnom Penh is on the second line after 10 rounds, losing quite a lot to leader Svay Rieng.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Macarthur does not lose on their field in three games in a row.

Phnom Penh played to a 5-5 draw in the previous match.

The game of two weeks ago is the only one between these teams so far.

Prediction

The home team look like unqualified favourites. I think the match will be productive, given the recent results of the teams. Therefore, I will bet on Total Over 3.5.