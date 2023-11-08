RU RU NG NG
West Ham vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023

West Ham vs Olympiacos prediction
Europa League Today, 15:00 West Ham - Olympiacos
London Stadium
Prediction on game Win West Ham
In the fourth round of the group stage of the Europa League in London, the local West Ham will play with the Greek Olympiacos. The home team has gained a good momentum and has every chance of finishing the group stage in first place, but to do this they need to defeat direct competitors in the fight for reaching the playoffs.

"West Ham"

Based on the results of three rounds played, the team takes first place in Group A, gaining six points.

In the championship, things are not going so smoothly for the Hammers, because after 11 rounds they occupy only 12th place in the standings.

In the European Cup, the Londoners showed themselves to be a quality team and they certainly expect to score three points in the match with the Greek giants.

"Olympiacos"

Things are not going so smoothly for the Greeks and after three matches, Olympiacos is in third position in the group with four points.

In the Greek championship, the team is doing relatively well, but in the last match they were defeated by PAOK with a score of 2:4.

Despite the low number of points, Olympiacos retains every chance of leaving the group and, in a certain scenario, can even reach the playoffs from first place.

Statistics and forecast for the match

Bookmakers see West Ham as the favorite in this confrontation. Although the home team have lost four of their last five games, they remain a powerful team.

At the same time, Olympiacos have won two victories in their last five matches and, overall, the team is on the move. Let us note that in the first round the Greeks defeated the British with a score of 2:1.

To guarantee a place in the playoffs, the English need to win. I suggest betting on West Ham to win.

Prediction on game Win West Ham
Sport Predictions
