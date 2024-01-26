RU RU NG NG KE KE
Macarthur vs Perth Glory prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
A-League Men Australia 28 jan 2024, 01:00 Macarthur FC - Perth Glory
Australia, Campbelltown, Campbelltown Stadium
Perth Glory Perth Glory
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Odds: 1.88

In the 14th round of the A-League, Macarthur will host a home match against Perth Glory. The match prognosis for these teams has been meticulously prepared by the analysts at DailySports.

Macarthur

Macarthur is contending for a playoff spot and currently holds the sixth position with 21 points in hand. Under the leadership of Mile Sterjovski, the team has remained undefeated in the last 4 championship matches, securing a 3:1 victory over Brisbane Roar in the previous round, played away. However, Macarthur has faced difficulty winning at their home ground, having been unable to secure a victory in the last 3 consecutive home matches. Out of 7 home games, they have managed to collect 3 points only in two.

Perth Glory

Perth Glory, positioned as the underdog of the A-League season, holds the 11th place out of 12 teams with 11 points. Only Western United, with 7 points, is below them in the standings. In the previous round, Perth Glory created a sensation by defeating Western Sydney Wanderers away with a score of 3:2. Prior to this victory, they suffered three consecutive defeats.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Perth Glory is the most favorable opponent for Macarthur in its history, with 5 victories and 2 draws in 9 matches
  • In the 9th round, Perth Glory won against Macarthur with a score of 3:2
  • Perth Glory has never won at Macarthur's stadium

Match Prediction for Macarthur vs. Perth Glory

Macarthur is the clear favorite in this match. Having struggled to secure victories at home recently, Perth Glory seems to be the suitable opponent for Macarthur to break this streak. We predict a victory for Macarthur.

Odds: 1.88

