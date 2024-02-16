Lille vs Le Havre prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Prediction on game Win Lille Odds: 1.55 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Saturday in the French Ligue 1 features two matches, one of which will see Lille take on Le Havre. Our specialists have prepared a prediction for this encounter.

Lille

The "Les Dogues" have set high goals for themselves this season, aiming to secure a spot in the Champions League. To achieve this, they need to finish in the top three, as the fourth place would only grant them qualification rounds. Currently, Lille sits fifth in the league table, trailing the second place by 4 points. In the last round, the team suffered a defeat away against PSG with a score of 1-3, despite an early goal in the 6th minute. This setback halted their streak of three matches without a loss.

Le Havre

The ongoing championship campaign for Le Havre is progressing decently, with a 5-point cushion from the relegation zone. In the last round, they faced a home defeat against Rennes with a score of 0-1, extending their winless streak to three matches, during which they only managed to gather two points. The primary task for the team remains to secure their place in the elite division, but it's too early to relax, with many matches ahead.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first round, Lille secured an away victory with a solid performance, winning 2-0.

Lille performs admirably at home, with 7 wins in 10 matches, along with 2 draws and just one defeat.

Le Havre has only managed one victory in 10 matches, with 7 draws and three defeats.

Lille vs Le Havre Prediction

An ambitious contender for high positions faces a sturdy newcomer on their home turf. Le Havre is capable of putting up a fight, although Lille rightfully holds the favorite status in this encounter. The "Les Dogues" will need to play to their strengths, particularly in breaking down the opponent's defense. Let's take the risk and bet on Lille's clean victory in this battle.