Lens vs Strasbourg prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Lens vs Strasbourg prediction
Lens Lens
Ligue 1 France 10 feb 2024, 11:00 Lens - Strasbourg
-
- : -
France, Lens, Stade Bollaert-Delelis
Strasbourg Strasbourg
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Saturday in Ligue 1 is scheduled for just two matches, with one featuring Lens against Strasbourg, and the prediction for this encounter has been compiled by analysts from our platform.

Lens

Following a stumble at the start, the "Blood and Gold" have ascended into the group of leaders, currently sitting in sixth place, trailing the top three by just four points. In the last round, Lens triumphed away against Nantes with a score of 1-0, marking their second consecutive victory in the championship. The team has been eliminated from all other competitions (Champions League and Coupe de France), so the primary focus will be on the league. Ideally, they aim to break into the top three, which would secure a spot in the Champions League.

Strasbourg

This season, Strasbourg has had mixed fortunes, currently sitting in tenth place, which can be considered a decent result. In their last match, the club suffered a 1-2 defeat at home against the formidable PSG. This loss extended Strasbourg's winless streak to three matches, during which they have managed to collect only two points. For now, the team is in a safe position, with a nine-point gap from the relegation zone.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, the outcome of the match was determined by a single goal, as Lens secured a 1-0 away victory against Strasbourg.
  • This year, Lens has achieved 5 wins in 9 home matches, with 2 draws and 2 defeats.
  • Strasbourg's away form has been lackluster, with only 2 wins in 10 matches, although the club is unbeaten away from home in four consecutive matches.

Lens vs Strasbourg Prediction

In this encounter, the hosts are considered favorites, which is quite logical considering Lens's higher standing in the league table and better current form. The "Blood and Gold" will likely take the initiative, aiming to convert it into goals. We predict a clean victory for the home team.

