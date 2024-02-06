Leiria vs Sporting prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Prediction on game W2(-1,5) Odds: 1.68 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Wednesday will be filled with cup clashes in various countries, including Portugal. We offer our forecast for the match between Leiria and Sporting, as the clubs meet in the quarterfinals of the national cup.

Leiria

It has been 12 years since Leiria dropped out of the elite tier of Portuguese football, and the club has struggled to make a return. Currently, they hold the modest 13th position in the second division, with no chance of promotion this season. They must tread carefully to avoid slipping further down the ranks, as they are just 7 points clear of the relegation zone. In their last match, Leiria failed to secure a victory at home against Porto B, drawing 1-1, despite playing with a numerical advantage for over thirty minutes. While they aspire to advance as far as possible in the Portuguese Cup, competing with top clubs remains a daunting task.

Sporting

Things are going well for Sporting on the domestic front. The team sits second in the league, trailing Benfica by just two points but with a game in hand. They showcased their dominance in the last round with an 8-0 thrashing of Casa Pia at home, with braces from Dokeres, Trincao, and even the central defenders Coates. While their main goal is to win the league title, they certainly won't overlook the importance of the cup.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

Sporting holds a significant advantage in head-to-head matchups, although the teams haven't crossed paths for 12 years. Sporting has won 9 out of their last 10 matches in all competitions. Leiria hasn't won at home in four consecutive matches, with three draws and one loss.

Leiria vs Sporting Prediction

It's no surprise that Sporting is heavily favored in this matchup, given the difference in divisions and class between the two teams. Sporting's main challenge may lie in avoiding complacency. They need to approach the game with maximum responsibility to ensure they achieve the desired result. Our bet here is on an away victory with a handicap of -1.5 goals.