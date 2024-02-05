Mainz vs Union prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.66 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the rescheduled match of the 18th round of the Bundesliga, Mainz will face Union at home. The match forecast is prepared by the analysts of Dailysports.

Mainz

Mainz is one of the main candidates for relegation from the Bundesliga this season. Jan Zivert's team has not won any of the last 9 league matches and occupies the 17th place with 11 points. The match against Union is of colossal importance for Mainz as it is an opportunity to reduce the gap from the 15th place, which ensures safety, to 3 points. In the previous round, Mainz narrowly lost to Werder 0-1.

Union

Since Nenad Bjelica replaced Urs Fischer, Union's fortunes have somewhat improved. The Berliners managed to move out of the relegation zone and open up a 6-point gap from the 17th place, which is currently occupied by Mainz. So, for both teams, this will be a classic case of a "six-pointer" match. Over the weekend, Union lost to RB Leipzig away (0-2).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Mainz has been unable to defeat Union in 5 consecutive matches: 1 draw and 4 losses.

Mainz and Union have played against each other 15 times in total. The victory count is 7-5 in favor of Berliners.

In the Bundesliga, Mainz has won only 1 match out of 10 against Union.

Most likely, we can expect a tight defensive game with a low number of goal-scoring opportunities and scored goals. We bet that there will be fewer than 3 goals in this match.