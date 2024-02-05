RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Mainz vs Union prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Mainz vs Union prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Mainz 05 vs Union Berlin prediction
Mainz 05 Mainz 05
Bundesliga Germany 07 feb 2024, 12:30 Mainz 05 - Union Berlin
-
- : -
Germany, Mainz, MEWA Arena
Union Berlin Union Berlin
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.66

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the rescheduled match of the 18th round of the Bundesliga, Mainz will face Union at home. The match forecast is prepared by the analysts of Dailysports.

Mainz

Mainz is one of the main candidates for relegation from the Bundesliga this season. Jan Zivert's team has not won any of the last 9 league matches and occupies the 17th place with 11 points. The match against Union is of colossal importance for Mainz as it is an opportunity to reduce the gap from the 15th place, which ensures safety, to 3 points. In the previous round, Mainz narrowly lost to Werder 0-1.

Union

Since Nenad Bjelica replaced Urs Fischer, Union's fortunes have somewhat improved. The Berliners managed to move out of the relegation zone and open up a 6-point gap from the 17th place, which is currently occupied by Mainz. So, for both teams, this will be a classic case of a "six-pointer" match. Over the weekend, Union lost to RB Leipzig away (0-2).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Mainz has been unable to defeat Union in 5 consecutive matches: 1 draw and 4 losses.
  • Mainz and Union have played against each other 15 times in total. The victory count is 7-5 in favor of Berliners.
  • In the Bundesliga, Mainz has won only 1 match out of 10 against Union.

Match prediction for Bayer vs Stuttgart

Most likely, we can expect a tight defensive game with a low number of goal-scoring opportunities and scored goals. We bet that there will be fewer than 3 goals in this match.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.66

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction 2024 Abu Dhabi Open 07 feb 2024, 08:00 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Sorana Cirstea Odds: 1.75 Maria Sakkari Recommended 1xBet
Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction 2024 Abu Dhabi Open 07 feb 2024, 09:30 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Emma Raducanu Odds: 1.73 Ons Jabeur Bet now 1xBet
Iran vs Qatar prediction Asian Cup 07 feb 2024, 10:00 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Iran Odds: 1.6 Qatar Bet now MelBet
Santa Clara vs FC Porto prediction Taca de Portugal 07 feb 2024, 11:00 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Santa Clara Odds: 1.64 FC Porto Recommended 1xBet
Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction EuroCup 07 feb 2024, 12:00 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Besiktas Odds: 1.58 Hapoel Tel Aviv Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Football news Today, 17:11 Iran vs. Qatar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 16:50 Exorbitant money for Salah, Klopp is ready to alter his plans. Daily Digest for February 6 Football news Today, 16:09 Klopp is willing to coach only this team next season Basketball news Today, 15:47 Philadelphia star undergoes meniscus surgery. There is hope for a return to the playoffs Boxing News Today, 15:40 "I will take his soul." Ngannou turned defiantly to Joshua Football news Today, 15:39 Star Portuguese coach is not averse to returning to Chelsea Football news Today, 15:11 Egypt has appointed a former legendary player as the head coach of the national team Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Biathlon News Today, 14:18 The biathlon World Championships 2024 stadium has been closed due to damage
Sport Predictions
Tennis 07 feb 2024 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Tennis 07 feb 2024 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Basketball 07 feb 2024 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Nigeria vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Lyon vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Mainz vs Union prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Al-Tai – Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024