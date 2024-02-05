RU RU NG NG
Karagumruk vs Samsunspor prediction and betting tips on February 6, 2024

Fatih Karagumruk vs Samsunspor prediction
Turkish Cup Today, 06:30 Fatih Karagumruk - Samsunspor
On February 6th, three matches are scheduled in the Turkish Cup, including a clash between Karagumruk and Samsunspor. Our experts have formulated a prediction for this match.

Karagumruk

This season, Karagumruk is battling for survival in the Turkish football elite. The team currently occupies the modest 17th position in the league, trailing the salvation 16th place by just two points. In the last round, the club suffered an away defeat to direct competitor Hatayspor. Karagumruk is not in the best form, having secured only one victory in five league matches, losing three times during this period. The Turkish Cup remains the only competition where the team can perform well.

Samsunspor

Competing in the top Turkish division, Samsunspor holds the 12th position, with a two-point gap from the relegation zone. As a newcomer to the elite league, the club's primary goal is to establish itself in the Super Lig. In the last round, Samsunspor suffered a 0-2 defeat at home to one of the leaders, Galatasaray, breaking a streak of four matches without a loss. During this successful period, they managed to accumulate 8 points.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The teams have already crossed paths this season in the Turkish Super Lig. The encounter took place at Samsunspor's home ground, where they secured a clear advantage. However, they only managed to score the lone goal in the 84th minute, winning 1-0.
  • Karagumruk performs decently at home, with 3 losses in 12 league matches on their own turf.
  • In the Super Lig, Samsunspor has suffered 8 losses in 12 matches.

Prediction for Karagumruk vs Samsunspor

As statistics indicate, both teams perform significantly better at home than away, making the home-field advantage a crucial factor. It is not surprising that the bookmakers slightly favor the home team. Expecting a battle between evenly matched opponents with not many dangerous moments, we predict a total of fewer than 2.5 goals.

