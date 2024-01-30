Iran vs Syria prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 2.02 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On January 31, in one of the matches of the Asian Cup Round of 16, the national teams of Iran and Syria will clash. The participant of the next stage will be determined at the "Abdulla bin Khalifa" arena in Doha. Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for this match.

Iran

The Iranian national team is considered one of the strongest teams in Asia, and their results as the "Princes of Persia" confirm this. In the previous continental tournament, Iran reached the semifinals, where they lost to Japan. Moreover, since 1996, the "Persian Leopards" have consistently advanced to the top eight, at the very least. In the group stage of the 2023 Asian Cup, the Iranian team progressed effortlessly, securing victories in all three matches. In the opening match, Amir Ghalenoei's team dismantled Palestine (4-1), then narrowly defeated Hong Kong (1-0), and concluded the group stage with a victory over the UAE (2-1).

Syria

In contrast to their playoff opponent, the Syrian national team has never been considered among the favorites and cannot boast of significant successes. For Syrians, the sheer qualification for the continental tournament was a great achievement. The current group stage also proved challenging for the "Qasioun Eagles." Starting with a draw in the opening match against Uzbekistan (0-0), Hector Cuper's team suffered a minimal defeat to Australia on the second matchday (0-1). The crucial moment for the Syrians came with a victory over India (1-0), allowing them to claim the third spot in Group B. Omar Khribin scored the historic goal.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head encounters

Currently, the "Persian Leopards" have an unbeaten streak of 15 matches at all levels.

"Total over 2.5" played in 9 out of the last 10 games for Iran.

Iran has defeated Syria in four consecutive matches, scoring "Total over 2.5" three times.

Iran vs Syria Prediction

Bookmakers see little chance for the Syrian national team in this confrontation. It's challenging to disagree with them; however, the odds for "Iran to Win" within 1.30 are frankly low for a bet. The "Princes of Persia" have been showcasing a prolific style of play in recent games, so our bet is "Total over 2.5" with odds of 1.95.