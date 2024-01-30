RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Iran vs Syria prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

Iran vs Syria prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Iran vs Syria prediction
Iran Iran
Asian Cup 31 jan 2024, 11:00 Iran - Syria
-
- : -
International, Doha, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
Syria Syria
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 2.02

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On January 31, in one of the matches of the Asian Cup Round of 16, the national teams of Iran and Syria will clash. The participant of the next stage will be determined at the "Abdulla bin Khalifa" arena in Doha. Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for this match.

Iran

The Iranian national team is considered one of the strongest teams in Asia, and their results as the "Princes of Persia" confirm this. In the previous continental tournament, Iran reached the semifinals, where they lost to Japan. Moreover, since 1996, the "Persian Leopards" have consistently advanced to the top eight, at the very least. In the group stage of the 2023 Asian Cup, the Iranian team progressed effortlessly, securing victories in all three matches. In the opening match, Amir Ghalenoei's team dismantled Palestine (4-1), then narrowly defeated Hong Kong (1-0), and concluded the group stage with a victory over the UAE (2-1).

Syria

In contrast to their playoff opponent, the Syrian national team has never been considered among the favorites and cannot boast of significant successes. For Syrians, the sheer qualification for the continental tournament was a great achievement. The current group stage also proved challenging for the "Qasioun Eagles." Starting with a draw in the opening match against Uzbekistan (0-0), Hector Cuper's team suffered a minimal defeat to Australia on the second matchday (0-1). The crucial moment for the Syrians came with a victory over India (1-0), allowing them to claim the third spot in Group B. Omar Khribin scored the historic goal.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head encounters

  • Currently, the "Persian Leopards" have an unbeaten streak of 15 matches at all levels.
  • "Total over 2.5" played in 9 out of the last 10 games for Iran.
  • Iran has defeated Syria in four consecutive matches, scoring "Total over 2.5" three times.

Iran vs Syria Prediction

Bookmakers see little chance for the Syrian national team in this confrontation. It's challenging to disagree with them; however, the odds for "Iran to Win" within 1.30 are frankly low for a bet. The "Princes of Persia" have been showcasing a prolific style of play in recent games, so our bet is "Total over 2.5" with odds of 1.95.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 2.02

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Crvena Zvezda vs Valencia prediction EuroLeague Today, 14:00 Crvena Zvezda vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Crvena Zvezda Odds: 1.79 Valencia Recommended 1хБет
ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction EuroLeague Today, 14:00 ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 ASVEL Odds: 1.66 Fenerbahçe Bet now 1хБет
Bayern Munich vs Baskonia prediction EuroLeague Today, 14:00 Bayern Munich vs Baskonia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.67 Baskonia Bet now 1хБет
Olympiacos vs Alba Berlin prediction EuroLeague Today, 14:15 Olympiacos vs Alba Berlin prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Olympiacos Odds: 1.66 Alba Berlin Recommended 1хБет
Real Madrid vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction EuroLeague Today, 14:30 Real Madrid vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Real Madrid Odds: 1.72 Maccabi Tel Aviv Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:21 Onana is once again contemplating the conclusion of his international career Football news Today, 12:02 The Tottenham manager said whether would be any transfers before the closure of transfer window Football news Today, 11:09 "I know something else from inside". Benitez hints at a secret reason for Jurgen Klopp's resignation Football news Today, 11:00 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 22 Football news Today, 10:34 Breaking. Roma has loaned the defender from RB Leipzig Basketball news Today, 10:27 EuroLeague 2023-24: Schedule and Matchday Results, Standings Football news Today, 10:24 A Serie A club has entered the race for the midfielder from Borussia Dortmund Football news Today, 10:19 Chelsea's manager provided insights into the status of injured players within the team Football news Today, 10:05 Barcelona lost yet another key player for an indefinite period Football news Today, 10:00 Manchester United is preparing for active transfers in the summer
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Crvena Zvezda vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Bayern Munich vs Baskonia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Olympiacos vs Alba Berlin prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Brugge vs Kortrijk prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Westerlo vs Cercle Brugge prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today St Pauli vs Fortuna prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Morocco vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Hockey Today San Jose Sharks vs Seattle Kraken prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024