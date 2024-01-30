Bahrain vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.82 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

One of the participants in the quarter-final stage of the Asian Cup will be determined on Wednesday at the "Al-Tumama" arena, where Bahrain and Japan will engage in a face-to-face encounter. Dailysports experts have crafted their forecast for this match.

Bahrain

The Bahrain national team has consistently participated in the continental tournament since 2004, yet the "Pearl Seekers" have struggled to maintain result stability. For instance, in their debut tournament in 2004, the "Reds" sensationally secured the fourth position. However, it took Bahrain 15 years to reach the knockout stage again, achieving it in 2019. Bahrain advanced to the playoff round in the current edition as well. The campaign started with a defeat against South Korea with a score of 1-3. However, in the two subsequent matches, victories were achieved with an identical score of 1-0 against Malaysia and Jordan. Meanwhile, the group favorites, South Korea, stumbled twice, drawing against the same opponents. In the end, Bahrain astonishingly finished at the top of the group.

Japan

Japan left a lasting impression with its vibrant performance at the Qatar World Cup, surpassing the favored Germany and Spain. It is not surprising that in Qatar, the "Blue Samurai" are regarded with great respect, anticipating their presence in the later stages of the tournament. However, the team led by Hajime Moriyasu surprised in the current campaign. After a convincing victory over Vietnam in the opening match (4-2), an unexpected defeat followed against Iraq with a score of 1-2. Essentially, this result predetermined the fate of the first place in the group. In the final match, the Japanese defeated Indonesia 3-1, but Iraq, through titanic efforts, secured a victory over Vietnam with the decisive goal in the 12th compensatory minute.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head encounters

The teams last crossed paths in March 2010, when, in the Asian Cup qualification, Japan secured a home victory with a score of 2-0.

In the last five encounters, Japan celebrated victory four times.

In only one match out of the last eight between these teams, the bet on "Total over 2.5" was successful. In six instances, a 1-0 scoreline was recorded.

Bahrain vs Japan Prediction

Arguably, for the Bahrain national team, reaching the playoffs represents the ceiling of possibilities. However, bookmakers anticipate a confident victory for Japan, assessing the probability of this event with odds of 1.22. We suggest opting for "Total under 3.0" with odds of 1.78.