Gençlerbirliği vs Trabzonspor prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024

Prediction on game Win Trabzonspor Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In Turkey, a match of the Cup will take place, with Gençlerbirliği facing Trabzonspor. The game will kick off at 15:30 Central European Time.

Read also: Teofimo Lopez vs Jermaine Ortiz prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024

Gençlerbirliği

The team began their journey in the Turkish Cup from the 1/64 finals. On their way to the 1/8 finals, they defeated Burdur Mehmet (4:3), Bornova (4:1), and Kayserispor (2:1). They compete in the first league of Turkey and currently hold the eighth position. In their last five matches, Gençlerbirliği won twice, drew twice, and lost once.

Trabzonspor

They started their path from the 1/32 finals of the Turkish Cup. At that stage, they defeated Çorum 3:1, and in the 1/16, Trabzonspor beat Manisa 3:1. They hold the fourth place in the Super League, with 37 points after 24 rounds. In their last five games, they won only once and lost four times.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the last five matches between these teams, Trabzonspor won three times, and they drew twice.

Trabzonspor hasn't won in their last four matches, while Gençlerbirliği hasn't won in their last two games.

Gençlerbirliği vs Trabzonspor Prediction

Despite Trabzonspor's recent winless streak, I believe they are still the favorites in this game. After all, they are representatives of the elite division, so my bet is on Trabzonspor to win at odds of 1.6.