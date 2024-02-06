RU RU NG NG
Teofimo Lopez vs Jermaine Ortiz prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Teofimo Lopez vs Jermaine Ortiz prediction
Teofimo Lopez Teofimo Lopez
WBO world title fight 08 feb 2024, 21:00 Teofimo Lopez - Jermaine Ortiz
Las Vegas, Las Vegas
Jermaine Ortiz Jermaine Ortiz
On the night of February 9th, in Las Vegas, USA, there will be a boxing event, with the main bout featuring the WBO super lightweight world champion, American Teofimo Lopez, facing off against his compatriot, Jermayne Ortiz.

Teofimo Lopez

At the amateur level, Teofimo Lopez shone at the "Golden Gloves" tournament and even participated in the 2016 Olympics. He then transitioned to professional boxing and quickly rose to prominence, capturing the IBF lightweight title by defeating Richard Commey in 2019. Displeased with the lack of title defenses, Lopez decided to unify against the holder of the other belts, Vasiliy Lomachenko, where he sensationally emerged victorious. However, in 2021, he suffered a defeat to George Kambosos, losing all his belts. In 2022, after a tense victory in the WBC eliminator, Lopez moved up to the super lightweight division. In 2023, he claimed the WBO title from Josh Taylor.

Jermayne Ortiz

In his amateur career, Jermayne Ortiz reached the finals of the "Golden Gloves" tournament and began his professional career in 2016, starting at the club level without the support of a top promoter. In 2022, he caused a sensation by defeating former world champion Jamel Herring, despite lacking the same commercial weight. This success attracted the attention of top promoters, and his next bout against Lomachenko showed his competitiveness, although Ortiz ultimately lost. Later, Ortiz encountered weight problems, leading to the cancellation of several fights, and he was forced to move to the 63 kg weight category.

Teofimo Lopez - Jermayne Ortiz Prediction

The boxers know each other well. Their boxing styles have some similarities: similar physique, preference for the second position in attack, and the ability to control the situation with counterattacks and interceptions. Lopez is the undisputed favorite, but I believe the fight will go the full 12 rounds.

