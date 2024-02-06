Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Prediction on game Win Gaziantep FK Odds: 1.57 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Presenting to our esteemed readers an exclusive prediction for the Gaziantep – Fenerbahçe match, where adversaries will clash in the round of 16 of the Turkish Cup.

Gaziantep

This season, Gaziantep appears to be struggling, positioned a challenging 18th in the league standings, perilously close to the relegation zone, trailing the 16th place by a mere two points. Their latest fixture concluded in a draw at home against one of their direct competitors, Kayserispor, with a scoreline of 1-1. Consequently, their winless streak in the Turkish Süper Lig has stretched to seven matches, yielding only 5 points during this period. With the primary objective being to secure their place in the elite division, aspirations for other tournaments seem to be dwindling.

Fenerbahçe

The "Canaries" are fervently contending for the championship this season, with Galatasaray being their sole competitor, sharing the top spot with them, boasting a considerable 24-point lead over the third-place team. In the recent round, Fenerbahçe triumphed over Antalyaspor away from home with a convincing 2-0 victory. Given these circumstances, it's prudent to vie for the "golden double" domestically, although the possibility of ending the season without silverware remains. The team is in splendid form and should progress to the next round.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The clubs have already clashed twice this season in the league, with Fenerbahçe narrowly winning both encounters – 2-1 at home and 1-0 away.

Fenerbahçe has emerged victorious in their last six away fixtures.

Gaziantep has managed only one victory in seven home encounters.

Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe Prediction

In this pairing, the visitors are deemed favorites, with the odds in their favor steadily declining. Fenerbahçe appears formidable and is expected to advance; however, Gaziantep has offered commendable resistance in their previous face-offs. We place our confidence in the favorite here, thus predicting a victory for the guests with a one-goal handicap.