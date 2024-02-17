Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.85 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Scheduled for February 18th in the Bundesliga are just two encounters, one of which will feature Freiburg against Eintracht Frankfurt. Our experts have crafted a prediction for the match between these mentioned clubs.

Freiburg

For Freiburg, the season unfolds with ambiguity. Recently, the team was a genuine contender for European competitions, only to regress to the eighth position, trailing the top 6 by 4 points. In the last round, the club faltered away against Borussia Dortmund, succumbing to a 0-3 defeat, marking their third consecutive loss in the Bundesliga. This week, Freiburg competed in the Round of 16 of the Europa League, where they secured a goalless draw against French side Lens in the first leg.

Eintracht Frankfurt

The "Eagles" currently hold the sixth position in the championship. Aspiring for more proves challenging, given the 8-point gap from fifth place, albeit with a game in hand. Eintracht has experienced a downturn in results, with just one victory in four matches, albeit against less formidable opponents. In the last round, they failed to secure a victory at home against Bochum, settling for a 1-1 draw. The team also participated in European competitions this week, albeit in the Conference League, where they initially led 2-0 away against Union Saint-Gilles but eventually drew 2-2.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

Statistical data reveals fluctuating outcomes in matches between the two teams; the first-round encounter ended in a goalless draw. At home, Freiburg boasts 5 victories, 3 draws, and 2 defeats. Eintracht has clinched 3 wins away, suffered 4 defeats, and settled for as many draws.

Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

The hosts are marginally favored in this encounter, although a tight contest across all outcomes is anticipated. Midweek European matches have undoubtedly drained both teams, potentially impacting their speed and physical preparedness. Hence, we suggest placing a wager on under 2.5 total goals.