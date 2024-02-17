RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction
Freiburg Freiburg
Bundesliga Germany 18 feb 2024, 09:30 Freiburg - Eintracht Frankfurt
-
- : -
Germany, Freiburg, Europa-Park Stadion
Eintracht Frankfurt Eintracht Frankfurt
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.85
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

Scheduled for February 18th in the Bundesliga are just two encounters, one of which will feature Freiburg against Eintracht Frankfurt. Our experts have crafted a prediction for the match between these mentioned clubs.

Freiburg

For Freiburg, the season unfolds with ambiguity. Recently, the team was a genuine contender for European competitions, only to regress to the eighth position, trailing the top 6 by 4 points. In the last round, the club faltered away against Borussia Dortmund, succumbing to a 0-3 defeat, marking their third consecutive loss in the Bundesliga. This week, Freiburg competed in the Round of 16 of the Europa League, where they secured a goalless draw against French side Lens in the first leg.

Eintracht Frankfurt

The "Eagles" currently hold the sixth position in the championship. Aspiring for more proves challenging, given the 8-point gap from fifth place, albeit with a game in hand. Eintracht has experienced a downturn in results, with just one victory in four matches, albeit against less formidable opponents. In the last round, they failed to secure a victory at home against Bochum, settling for a 1-1 draw. The team also participated in European competitions this week, albeit in the Conference League, where they initially led 2-0 away against Union Saint-Gilles but eventually drew 2-2.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

Statistical data reveals fluctuating outcomes in matches between the two teams; the first-round encounter ended in a goalless draw. At home, Freiburg boasts 5 victories, 3 draws, and 2 defeats. Eintracht has clinched 3 wins away, suffered 4 defeats, and settled for as many draws.

Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

The hosts are marginally favored in this encounter, although a tight contest across all outcomes is anticipated. Midweek European matches have undoubtedly drained both teams, potentially impacting their speed and physical preparedness. Hence, we suggest placing a wager on under 2.5 total goals.

Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.85
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa prediction UFC 298 Today, 20:00 Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Robert Whittaker Odds: 1.71 Paulo Costa Recommended Linebet
Melbourne United vs Illawarra Hawks prediction NBL Today, 22:00 Melbourne United vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Melbourne United Odds: 1.66 Illawarra Hawks Bet now MelBet
Alex Volkanovski vs Iliya Topuria prediction UFC 298 Today, 22:00 Alex Volkanovski vs Iliya Topuria prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Alex Volkanovski Odds: 1.86 Iliya Topuria Bet now MelBet
Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC prediction A-League Men Australia 18 feb 2024, 01:00 Central Coast vs Western Sydney prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Central Coast Mariners Odds: 1.54 Western Sydney Wanderers FC Recommended MelBet
Macarthur FC vs Wellington Phoenix prediction A-League Men Australia 18 feb 2024, 01:00 Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 by Miguel Solomons Macarthur FC Odds: 1.5 Wellington Phoenix Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:30 Spanish press reports that Kylian Mbappe has already signed a preliminary contract with Real Madrid Football news Today, 15:28 "Proud of the result against this team". Pochettino commented on the draw with Mancester City Football news Today, 15:26 Liverpool and Arsenal won. How the world reacted to the draw between Man City and Chelsea Football news Today, 15:02 "Psychological uplift for competitors". Experts' opinion on the match Manchester City vs Chelsea Football news Today, 14:59 Holand's terrible match. Player ratings for the match Manchester City vs Chelsea 1:1 Football news Today, 14:38 Barcelona, ​​thanks to a late penalty, snatched victory over Celta Football news Today, 14:32 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round Football news Today, 14:29 The draw favored Liverpool. Rodri saved Manchester City from defeat in the match against Chelsea Football news Today, 14:04 Ronaldo's goal assisted Al Nassr in overcoming Al-Fateh Football news Today, 14:03 Too much. Guardiola was furious after conceding a goal against Chelsea
Sport Predictions
MMA Today Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Basketball Today Melbourne United vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 MMA Today Alex Volkanovski vs Iliya Topuria prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Central Coast vs Western Sydney prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 by Miguel Solomons Football 18 feb 2024 Lazio vs Bologna prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Royal AM vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Sheffield United vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024