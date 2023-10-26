Fortaleza vs LDU Quito prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023

Prediction on game LDU de Quito wont lose Odds: 1.84 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Brazil's Fortaleza and LDU Quito will meet in the final match of the Copa Sudamericana. The meeting will take place at Estadio Domingo Burgueño Miguel on October 28. The game is scheduled to kick off at 22:00 CET.

Fortaleza

The club in the interval 2010-2017 has consistently performed at the level of the third division of the country. Albeit not at the first attempt, but Fortaleza managed to gain a foothold in Serie A. Last season, the team managed to take eighth place. Thus, the Brazilians got the opportunity to play in the Copa Sudamericana, where they managed to reach the final.

In the championship things are going well too. The team is still struggling to get into the Copa Lijertadores, although they are still in eighth place.

LDU Quito

In the domestic championship the team is in the second position after 9 matches, but if they win the 10th round game against Universidad Católica, they will top the Ecuadorian Liga Pro table.

On the international stage, LDU first made it through the group stage and then knocked out Newblense, Brazil's Sao Paulo and Argentine club Defensa y Justicia in the playoffs.

Incidentally, in its history, LDU Quito has won the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana once each.

Interesting facts about the match

Fortaleza have lost their previous two matches.

The Ecuadorian team has only three defeats in the last 27 matches.

The teams have not met each other before.

Prediction

Bookmakers are inclined to believe that the Brazilians will win, but LDU should not be written off. Especially since the team has experience in such fights unlike their opponent. I think that experience will take its toll and I will bet that the Ecuadorian team will not lose.