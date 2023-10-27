Fury vs Ngannou: predictions and betting tips on the boxing match on October 28, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 5.5 Odds: 1.66 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Saturday, October 28, a fight between the British champion, Tyson Fury, and Francis Ngannou will take place. The battle will start on the night of October 28-29 at approximately midnight CET.

Tyson Fury

“The Gypsy King” comes into this fight after nearly a year-long pause – he defeated Dereck Chisora by TKO last December. Fury currently holds the WBC belt, which will not be at stake in this fight.

The list of achievements of the British boxer looks impressive, but eccentric Fury has repeatedly been involved in various scandals (which, to tell the truth, do not affect his popularity).

All smiles during the #FuryNgannou face off 😆 pic.twitter.com/CvkNIFnzTO — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) October 26, 2023

During Fury's preparation for this fight it became known that the next opponent of the British boxers should be the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk. It will be a unification fight for all championship belts in the heavyweight division. Media even name the date and place when this fight will take place: December 23 in Saudi Arabia. But at the moment, representatives of both boxers do not confirm the date, and only say that there is a verbal agreement for the fight.

The 35-year-old Fury made his professional ring debut in December 2008. During this time he had 33 fights, in which he won 32 victories (23 by knockout), one more meeting ended in a draw.

Francis Ngannou

Francis was born in Cameroon, but also has got French citizenship. Ngannou decided to take up boxing only at the age of 22. Being a fan of Mike Tyson, the Cameroonian fighter was eager to learn how to box, but the fate led him to MMA.

Ngannou's career is more like a movie: in 2012 the fighter emigrated to France and lived on the streets, in 2015 he debuted in the UFC, and in early 2018 held his first fight for the heavyweight championship belt. Becoming champion the first time was not possible, but in 2021 Francis got another opportunity and he took it. The Frenchman defended his title once, after which he was unable to negotiate a contract extension with the UFC, so he had to part with the belt without a fight.

In the spring of 2023, Ngannou signed a contract with the Professional Fighters League, but also got the opportunity to fight in other sports, such as boxing.

Francis Ngannou, 37, has 20 fights in mixed martial arts, 17 of which he has won. The 3 losses the Frenchman suffered were by judges' decision.

Interesting facts about the fight

This massive heavyweight struggle is scheduled for 10 three-minute rounds and will be scored in accordance with a 10-point system by three judges. The fight is not “an exhibition” and will take place in a regulation ring under the supervision – thus, it is considered to be a professional boxing match. However, it is not known whether the following battle will be included in the official protocol of the boxers and whether it will be taken into account in their statistics.

It's also important to note that the WBC heavyweight title, which belongs to Tyson Fury, will not be on the line for this fight.

Predictions

The British fighter is the undisputed favourite of the following event. The odds for his victory are between 1.05 and 1.11, and one can bet on his opponent with the odd of approximately 8.5. In my opinion, Ngannou will do his best during not more than a half of the time – I bet on “total rounds: under 5.5”.