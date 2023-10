He has the physical ingredients to ‘cook’ up an upset, question now is can he actually ‘serve’ them. Bring to Table.

🥊👑 @francis_ngannou @Tyson_Fury @Turki_alalshikh

#FuryNgannou #Battleofthebaddest #RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/pehSgyb0yx

— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 26, 2023