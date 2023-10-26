Fury vs Ngannou: full fight card, date & time

On Saturday, October 28, a boxing event is scheduled to take place. The main attraction of the evening will be the bout between Tyson Fury and Ngannou.

The boxing evening will begin at 18:00 CET.

Seven bouts are scheduled to take place in Riyadh this evening:

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Joseph Parker vs. Simon Kean

Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye

Martin Bakole vs. Carlos Takam

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Junior Anthony Wright

Moses Itauma vs. Istvan Bernath

Jack McGann vs Alcibiade Duran

This monumental heavyweight bout is slated for ten three-minute rounds and will be evaluated by three judges using a 10-point scoring system. The match is not an exhibition and will be conducted in a regulated ring under the supervision of the commission, signifying a professional boxing contest.

The WBC title will not be at stake for Tyson Fury in this bout. A special title has been created for this particular match.