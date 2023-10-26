Fury vs Ngannou: full fight card, date & time
Boxing News Yesterday, 11:17
Fury vs Ngannou: full fight card, date & time
On Saturday, October 28, a boxing event is scheduled to take place. The main attraction of the evening will be the bout between Tyson Fury and Ngannou.
The boxing evening will begin at 18:00 CET.
Seven bouts are scheduled to take place in Riyadh this evening:
- Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou
- Joseph Parker vs. Simon Kean
- Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye
- Martin Bakole vs. Carlos Takam
- Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Junior Anthony Wright
- Moses Itauma vs. Istvan Bernath
- Jack McGann vs Alcibiade Duran
This monumental heavyweight bout is slated for ten three-minute rounds and will be evaluated by three judges using a 10-point scoring system. The match is not an exhibition and will be conducted in a regulated ring under the supervision of the commission, signifying a professional boxing contest.
The WBC title will not be at stake for Tyson Fury in this bout. A special title has been created for this particular match.
