Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar prediction
Feyenoord Feyenoord
KNVB Cup Netherlands 07 feb 2024, 15:00 Feyenoord - AZ Alkmaar
-
- : -
Netherlands,
AZ Alkmaar AZ Alkmaar
In the quarterfinals of the Dutch Cup, Feyenoord will face AZ Alkmaar. Our website's analysts have prepared an exclusive prediction for this match.

Feyenoord

This season hasn't been particularly stellar for Feyenoord, although the club performed decently in their Champions League group, ultimately finishing third. In the league, the team currently sits in second place, with minimal chances of winning the title as they trail the leader by a significant 10 points. However, securing the second position is crucial as it guarantees direct entry into the Champions League. Just recently, the club defeated AZ away from home, which can be considered a dress rehearsal for the cup battle.

AZ Alkmaar

The "Cheese Farmers" haven't been intimidating this season. The team failed to progress from the Conference League group stage, being surpassed by Aston Villa and Legia. Their league performance is also lackluster, with AZ Alkmaar occupying the fourth position, with Ajax trailing only on additional criteria, and a six-point gap from the top three. The team is currently experiencing a crisis, with a five-match winless streak in the league, garnering only two points during this period.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The clubs have faced each other twice in the league this season, with Feyenoord winning both matches with a 1-0 scoreline.
  • AZ Alkmaar has lost their last four head-to-head encounters against Feyenoord.
  • Feyenoord performs well at home, suffering just one defeat in 10 league matches.

Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

AZ Alkmaar has a good opportunity to avenge their league setbacks, although bookmakers remain skeptical. Feyenoord is the clear favorite in this pairing, with the home advantage and the psychological edge from previous encounters playing significant roles. We anticipate a challenging match with a low number of goals scored. Therefore, we predict a total of fewer than 2.5 goals.

