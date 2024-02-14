FC Koln vs Werder prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.74 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the inaugural match of the 22nd round of the Bundesliga, Koln will compete against Werder at their home ground. The match prediction for these teams has been meticulously prepared by the analysts at Dailysports.

Koln

Koln endured a lackluster first half of the season, but following the winter break, they have significantly elevated their performance. In their last three matches, the "Goats" accrued 5 points: 1 victory and 2 draws. However, despite this improvement, Timo Schultz's team currently occupies the 16th position, which entails participation in the playoffs for the right to remain in the Bundesliga against the third-placed team from the Second Bundesliga. In the previous round, Koln played to a 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim away.

Werder

The Bremen-based squad commenced the year 2024 in a truly remarkable fashion. In the first match of the year, Werder secured a 1-1 draw against Bochum, followed by three consecutive victories, one of which was against Bayern Munich (1-0) in Munich! Only in the preceding round did Werder suffer a setback against Heidenheim (1-2). These recent outcomes have propelled Werder to the tenth position, creating a 10-point gap between them and Koln, managed by Ole Werner.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Koln has emerged victorious in only 1 of their last 6 matches against Werder, achieving a resounding 7-1 triumph in the previous season.

In the 5th round of the current season, Werder secured a 2-1 victory.

Werder has been unable to secure a victory at Koln's stadium since 2005.

Koln vs Werder prediction

Both Koln and Werder are in good form, displaying prolific goal-scoring tendencies of late. I posit that in this match, both teams will find the back of the net.