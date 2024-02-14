RU RU NG NG
Villarreal vs Getafe prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Villarreal vs Getafe prediction
Villarreal Villarreal
LaLiga Spain 16 feb 2024, 15:00 Villarreal - Getafe
-
- : -
Spain, Villarreal, Estadio de la Ceramica
Getafe Getafe
Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.92

The 25th round of the Spanish championship will kick off with a match at the Estadio de la Cerámica, where the local Villarreal will face Getafe. Here's the predictionfor this match from Dailysports experts.

Villarreal

The team managed by Marcelino, which we are accustomed to seeing in the top five, seems to have been replaced this season. The "Yellow Submarine" currently occupies only the 13th position, with 25 points to their name. Last weekend, Villarreal played an away match against Alaves and ended with a 1-1 draw. Despite conceding in the middle of the first half, Marcelino's men managed to equalize before halftime. However, they couldn't do more than that. Consequently, after a recent victory against "Camp Nou," Villarreal has now played two consecutive draws. It's worth noting that the "Yellow Submarine" doesn't perform well at home, with just three victories in 12 matches.

Getafe

In contrast to their opponent, Getafe is having a season at their usual level. Currently, Jose Bordalas's team sits in the tenth position in La Liga. After 24 rounds, they have accumulated 33 points. Last weekend, Getafe secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory at home against Celta Vigo. The match proved to be very challenging for the "Dark Blues." By the end of the first half, Jose Bordalas's side was leading 2-0 but allowed Celta to equalize. Eventually, Jaime Mata's precise strike in the 89th minute sealed the victory. Getafe has managed to win only one away match out of the 12 played.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, the teams played a goalless draw, although Villarreal had been the stronger side in three out of the five recent matches.
  • The "Total Over 2.5" bet was successful in only two out of the five recent matches.
  • Villarreal has defeated Getafe in four consecutive home matches.

Villarreal vs Getafe Prediction

Bookmakers slightly favor Villarreal in this match, assessing the probability of Villarreal's victory with odds of 2.11. We believe the match is unlikely to feature a plethora of goals, so our bet is "Total Under 2.5" with odds of 1.92.

