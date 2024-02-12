RU RU NG NG
Lazio vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on February 14, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Lazio vs Bayern Munich prediction
Lazio Lazio
Champions League 14 feb 2024, 15:00 Lazio - Bayern Munich
-
- : -
International, Rome, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Review Н2Н Odds Prediction
In the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Lazio will face Bayern Munich at the Stadio Olimpico. Dailysports analysts have prepared a prediction for the match.

Lazio

Under Maurizio Sarri's leadership, Lazio advanced to the knockout stage by finishing ahead of Feyenoord and Celtic but behind Atletico Madrid in their group. Lazio accumulated 10 points, securing a 4-point lead over the Dutch champions. However, in Serie A, Lazio is not having a strong season, currently sitting in 8th place after 23 rounds. They are 5 points behind the top 4. Over the weekend, Lazio convincingly defeated Cagliari 3-1 away.

Bayern Munich

In the Champions League, Bayern Munich easily secured 16 points, winning their group with Manchester United, Galatasaray, and Copenhagen. However, in the Bundesliga, Thomas Tuchel's team is on the verge of losing their dominance. Over the weekend, they suffered a humiliating 0-3 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, allowing Leverkusen to lead by 5 points. Before this loss, the German champions had won three consecutive matches, but they started the second half of 2024 with a 0-1 loss to Werder Bremen.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Lazio and Bayern Munich have faced each other only once before in the 1/8 finals of the 2020/21 Champions League. Bayern won 4-1 and 2-1.
  • Lazio has won only 7 out of 18 matches against German teams.
  • Bayern Munich has not failed to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League since the 2018/19 season

Lazio vs Bayern Munich prediction

Bayern Munich is the clear favorite, and the odds for their victory are quite attractive at 1.67. This is where I will place my bet.

Prediction on game Win Bayern Munich
Odds: 1.67

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Sport Predictions
