PSG vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on February 14, 2024 by Jan Novak

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad prediction
Champions League 14 feb 2024, 15:00 Paris Saint-Germain - Real Sociedad
International, Paris, Parc des Princes
In the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, there will be a match between PSG and Real Sociedad. The meeting will take place in Paris on Wednesday, February 14th. The game is scheduled to start at 21:00 Central European Time.

PSG

Parisians managed to secure a spot in the playoffs only in the last round of the group stage after intense competition. They faced tough opponents in their group, including Milan, Newcastle, and Borussia Dortmund. PSG's draw in the Round of 16 could be considered lucky, given the potential opponents. Facing Basque Real Sociedad seemed to be one of the easier options. PSG's attacking leader, Kylian Mbappe, should be ready for this match.

Real Sociedad

The Spanish team had a solid performance in the group stage and even won their quartet, where the main favorite was Inter Milan. However, their performance in the domestic league has been less impressive, as they currently occupy the seventh position in La Liga. Real Sociedad has significant personnel losses due to injuries to players like Odriozola, Tirni, and Oyarzabal.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • PSG has been scoring and conceding goals in their last five games but hasn't lost in over three months.
  • Real Sociedad has failed to score in their last four matches.
  • The teams have not met each other before.

PSG vs Real Sociedad Prediction

The hosts are in excellent form, unlike the Spanish team. There is no doubt that PSG can secure victory on their home turf. That's where my bet would go.

