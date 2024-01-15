RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Everton vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Everton vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Everton vs Crystal Palace prediction
Everton Everton
FA Cup England 17 jan 2024, 14:45 Everton - Crystal Palace
-
- : -
England, Liverpool, Goodison Park
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.6

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

Within the third round of the FA Cup, a match between Everton and Crystal Palace is set to take place in Liverpool on Wednesday, January 17. The game is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 Central European Time.

Everton

After a commendable stretch, the "Toffees" have slightly slowed down in terms of results. Nevertheless, the team's gameplay leaves a positive impression, particularly in defense. In their recent match, Everton held firm in a home game against Aston Villa, securing the 17th position in the Premier League standings. Over the weekend, Everton exerted considerable effort in a league fixture, potentially resulting in a freshness disadvantage in the upcoming encounter.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace had a weekend without a match, affording them more time for recovery after the initial game against Everton. In the Premier League, the team performs consistently but harbors no illusions about securing high positions. Crystal Palace is more likely to focus on maintaining its place in the top flight for the next season. With only a five-point lead over Luton, who resides in the relegation zone, the London-based squad needs to remain vigilant.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Everton has not secured a victory in the last six consecutive matches.
  • Crystal Palace has only one win in the last 10 matches.
  • Everton has not lost to Crystal Palace at home since 2014.

Match Prediction Everton vs Crystal Palacе

Following the goalless draw in the first encounter, it is anticipated that there will be ample goal-scoring opportunities. The prediction is for a total of over 2 goals

Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.6

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
vs prediction Today, 22:00 Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Array Odds: 1.76 Array Recommended 1хБет
Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 01:00 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.78 Elise Mertens Bet now 1хБет
Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 03:00 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova Odds: 1.79 Aryna Sabalenka Bet now 1хБет
Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 03:00 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Jordan Thompson Odds: 1.85 Stefanos Tsitsipas Recommended 1хБет
Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 04:30 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Novak Djokovic Odds: 1.71 Alexei Popyrin Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Best Betting Sites
1xBet 1xBet Promo Code Visit site 1Win 1win Promo Code Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:21 Iga Swiatek commented on her victory over Kenin at the start of the Australian Open 2024 Football news Today, 17:14 The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory Football news Today, 17:04 Roma sacked Mourinho; Benzema will not join Manchester United. Top transfer news for January 16 Football news Today, 16:58 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:53 Mali confidently defeated South Africa in the AFCON match Football news Today, 16:37 Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace Football news Today, 16:26 Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named Boxing News Today, 16:08 Joshua - Ngannou: it is known whether a rematch between boxers is possible Football news Today, 15:50 Another injury. Bayern has lost a key defender for an indefinite period Football news Today, 15:44 A Tottenham defender is moving to Brentford on a loan agreement
Best bonuses
All
Betway Sign Up Bonus Receive
Paddy Power Sign Up Offer & Promo Code Receive Paddy Power
William Hill Bonus Drop Receive William Hill
Betfair Promo Codes and Sign Up Offer Receive Betfair
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Lebanon vs China prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Tajikistan vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Morocco vs Tanzania prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Valencia vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024