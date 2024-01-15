Everton vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.6 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

Within the third round of the FA Cup, a match between Everton and Crystal Palace is set to take place in Liverpool on Wednesday, January 17. The game is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 Central European Time.

Everton

After a commendable stretch, the "Toffees" have slightly slowed down in terms of results. Nevertheless, the team's gameplay leaves a positive impression, particularly in defense. In their recent match, Everton held firm in a home game against Aston Villa, securing the 17th position in the Premier League standings. Over the weekend, Everton exerted considerable effort in a league fixture, potentially resulting in a freshness disadvantage in the upcoming encounter.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace had a weekend without a match, affording them more time for recovery after the initial game against Everton. In the Premier League, the team performs consistently but harbors no illusions about securing high positions. Crystal Palace is more likely to focus on maintaining its place in the top flight for the next season. With only a five-point lead over Luton, who resides in the relegation zone, the London-based squad needs to remain vigilant.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Everton has not secured a victory in the last six consecutive matches.

Crystal Palace has only one win in the last 10 matches.

Everton has not lost to Crystal Palace at home since 2014.

Match Prediction Everton vs Crystal Palacе

Following the goalless draw in the first encounter, it is anticipated that there will be ample goal-scoring opportunities. The prediction is for a total of over 2 goals