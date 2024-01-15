Bolton v Luton Town prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.65 100% Bonus up to $108 4.75 Bet now

In the third round of the FA Cup, Bolton will face Luton on Tuesday, January 16. The game is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 Central European Time.

Bolton

Bolton is currently competing in the third tier of English football, where they are actively contending for promotion. At the moment, the team is trailing league leaders Portsmouth by two points, but they have played three matches fewer.

In the FA Cup, Bolton has successfully progressed through two rounds, comfortably overcoming Solihull and Harrogate.

Luton Town

In their debut season in the Premier League, Luton is engaged in a fierce battle to retain their top-flight status. After 20 matches, the team has accumulated 16 points, placing them 18th. Everton shares the same point total but sits higher due to a better goal difference.

Participating in the FA Cup from the third round as a club from the top division, Luton faces Bolton.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Bolton has been unbeaten in six consecutive matches.

The last two matches involving Luton ended in draws.

Luton has never defeated their upcoming opponent, and in the previous three games, they failed to score.

Match Prediction Bolton vs Luton Town

A week ago, the teams played to a goalless draw. This match will be a replay, and the visitors have a higher chance of success. I suggest betting on a total of under 3 goals.