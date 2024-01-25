RU RU NG NG KE KE
Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024

Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction
Chelsea Chelsea
FA Cup England 26 jan 2024, 14:45 Chelsea - Aston Villa
England, London, Stamford Bridge
Aston Villa Aston Villa
Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.63
26th January will see Chelsea take on Aston Villa in the FA Cup, and our experts have prepared a match forecast for these strong opponents.

Chelsea

The "Blues" are having a less-than-ideal season, which many attribute to the team's restructuring. In the Premier League, Chelsea is currently in ninth place, trailing the top six by 4 points. So, there's still a chance to secure a spot in the European competitions. In the last league match, coached by Pochettino, Chelsea defeated Fulham in a derby 1-0, marking their third consecutive win in the Premier League. Just days ago, the "Aristocrats" triumphed over Middlesbrough at home in the League Cup semi-final. The first leg ended in a 1-0 victory for the opponents, and now Chelsea will face Liverpool in the final.

Aston Villa

Birmingham's team is having an excellent season, even though it's challenging for them to compete at the top of the table. Aston Villa is currently fourth in the Premier League, trailing the second position only on additional indicators. It might be too early to dream about the Champions League, but it's a realistic goal. In their last league match, the team drew 0-0 away against Everton. The club is experiencing a slight downturn, having managed only one victory in four league matches.

Head-to-Head History

The teams have already played against each other this season in the Premier League. Chelsea hosted the match and looked good, but they went down to ten men early in the second half. Aston Villa took advantage of this, securing a 1-0 victory.

Match prediction Chelsea – Aston Villa

In this clash of Premier League representatives, bookmakers give a slight advantage to Chelsea, although the Londoners had only three days for recovery, while the opponent had nearly two weeks without a match. Expect a challenging and unpredictable match in which both opponents will have their moments. The prediction here is for both teams to score.

