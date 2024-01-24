RU RU NG NG KE KE
Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024

Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction
Tottenham Tottenham
FA Cup England 26 jan 2024, 15:00 Tottenham - Manchester City
-
- : -
England, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Manchester City Manchester City
In the 1/16 finals of the FA Cup, we are anticipating a clash between two top Premier League teams – Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. The match forecast has been prepared by the analysts at DailySports.

Tottenham Hotspur

The "Spurs" are in excellent form, currently occupying the fifth position in the Premier League standings. Out of their last seven Premier League matches, Postecoglou's team has won five and played to a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the previous round. In the 1/32 finals of the FA Cup, the North London club narrowly defeated Burnley (1-0). Tottenham is without its main star, Son Heung-Min, who is representing South Korea in the Asian Cup. However, good news for fans is that James Maddison has returned to group training.

Manchester City

The reigning English champions are in second place in the Premier League standings. In their last match, Guardiola's team snatched a late victory against Newcastle (3-2). Manchester City has a winning streak in all competitions, currently standing at six matches. The last defeat for Manchester City was on December 6th against Aston Villa (0-1). In the 1/32 FA Cup match, Man City easily dispatched Championship side Huddersfield (5-0). Star player Erling Haaland, who has resumed training, is likely to return to the field.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Matches at Tottenham's stadium have been a nightmare for Man City. Guardiola's team lost five consecutive matches there without scoring a single goal. They last scored and won there in the 2018/19 season.
  • Out of the last five matches against the "Spurs," Man City has won only one.
  • In the current season, Tottenham has already secured points against Man City – a 3-3 draw in the 14th round of the Premier League.
  • Manchester City is the reigning holder of the FA Cup trophy.
  • In the last four seasons, Tottenham consistently reached the 1/8 finals of the FA Cup but exited at this stage.

Match prediction for Tottenham – Manchester City

Both teams excel in attack, making it highly probable that both will score at least one goal.

