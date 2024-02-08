RU RU NG NG
Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC prediction
Central Coast Mariners Central Coast Mariners
A-League Men Australia 10 feb 2024, 03:45 Central Coast Mariners - Sydney FC
-
- : -
Australia, Gosford, Industree Group Stadium
Sydney FC Sydney FC
In Australia, the 16th round of the A-League continues. On Saturday, February 10th, one of the key matches of the round will take place between Central Coast Mariners and Sydney FC, with the game kicking off at 9:45 Central European Time.

Central Coast Mariners

The team is one of the leaders of the championship this season. After 16 rounds of the A-League, the Mariners have amassed 28 points, securing the second position. They trail the league leaders, Wellington Phoenix, by just two points. In their last five games, Central Coast has achieved three victories and two draws. Their most recent match was against Phoenix, which ended in a goalless draw.

Sydney FC

Sydney is currently fighting for a playoff spot. With 20 points from 15 games, they sit in seventh place in the A-League standings. They are just one point behind the sixth-placed team. In their previous five matches, Sydney has won twice, drawn twice, and suffered one defeat. In their last game, they dropped points against the league's bottom side, Western United.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • This season marks the first face-off between both teams. In their last five games, Sydney has won four times and lost once.
  • The Mariners have kept clean sheets in their last three matches. Their unbeaten streak extends to 14 games.
  • Central Coast Mariners lead the A-League in terms of points earned at home. Sydney ranks seventh for points earned in away games.

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC Prediction

The Mariners are currently demonstrating remarkable performances. Sydney, on the other hand, struggles to find stability. While they are fighting for a playoff spot, I believe Central Coast Mariners are the favorites for this match. They perform well at their home ground, which will be a significant advantage for them. My bet is on a victory for the Mariners at odds of 1.96.

