Spalletti spoke about the extent to which Italy's national team squad for Euro 2024 is formed

The head coach of the Italian national team, Luciano Spalletti, revealed that he has finalized approximately 70-80% of the squad for Euro 2024.

“The Azzurri shirt is not only worn during the two hours of training or matches, but it is worn for 24 hours a day, even working overtime for a couple of hours more a day. We still have some steps to make important, despite the compliments that must be paid to our teams who are at the highest European level even playing a certain level of football.

I close myself in my house and try to realize minute by minute what the time we’ll spend in Germany will be like, we have this window open to our athletes, we mustn’t give the feeling of dealing with spoiled children, but of dealing with very serious professionals.

Then I am there to perfect this squad, 70 to 80% of it is already done, however, there is this 20% open to embrace those who show us that they want to be part of it or to let out those who think that this shirt is just a little game" Spalletti said for TMW.