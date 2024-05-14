European Championship Trophy. What you need to know about it

On June 14, 2024, exactly one month from now, the European Championship 2024 will commence at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Precisely two months later, on July 14, 2024, we will learn the name of the Euro 2024 champion. The best team in Europe will hoist the Henri Delaunay Trophy above their heads. But why does it bear this particular name?

Henri Delaunay was one of the founders of UEFA. He was the visionary behind the idea of holding a European football championship. Delaunay served as UEFA's first General Secretary.

Sadly, Delaunay did not live to see the inaugural European Championship in 1960, passing away in 1955. His son, Pierre Delaunay, carried on his father's work, becoming the next General Secretary of UEFA and organizing Euro 1960. The trophy was named in honor of his legendary father.

However, the current trophy took on its modern appearance in 2008.

The original Henri Delaunay Trophy was created in 1958 by French jeweler Michel Chobillon. Before Euro 2008, which Spain won, the trophy was redesigned to be larger, heavier, and more contemporary.

It is worth noting that 24 teams will compete for the title of the best football team in Europe, divided into six groups. The reigning European champions are Italy.