RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news European Championship Trophy. What you need to know about it

European Championship Trophy. What you need to know about it

Football news Today, 08:04
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
European Championship Trophy. What you need to know about it uefa.com

On June 14, 2024, exactly one month from now, the European Championship 2024 will commence at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Precisely two months later, on July 14, 2024, we will learn the name of the Euro 2024 champion. The best team in Europe will hoist the Henri Delaunay Trophy above their heads. But why does it bear this particular name?

Henri Delaunay was one of the founders of UEFA. He was the visionary behind the idea of holding a European football championship. Delaunay served as UEFA's first General Secretary.

Sadly, Delaunay did not live to see the inaugural European Championship in 1960, passing away in 1955. His son, Pierre Delaunay, carried on his father's work, becoming the next General Secretary of UEFA and organizing Euro 1960. The trophy was named in honor of his legendary father.

However, the current trophy took on its modern appearance in 2008.

The original Henri Delaunay Trophy was created in 1958 by French jeweler Michel Chobillon. Before Euro 2008, which Spain won, the trophy was redesigned to be larger, heavier, and more contemporary.

It is worth noting that 24 teams will compete for the title of the best football team in Europe, divided into six groups. The reigning European champions are Italy.

Related teams and leagues
European Championship
Popular news
Al-Nasr will point three stars at the door in the summer. Is Ronaldo among them? Football news Today, 08:28 Al-Nasr will point three stars at the door in the summer. Is Ronaldo among them?
Horrifying. PSG defender showed the effects of his Achilles injury Football news Today, 02:15 Horrifying. PSG defender showed the effects of his Achilles injury
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 16:59 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
"AGUEROOOOOOOO". 12 years ago, the most epic end to an Premier League season happened Football news Yesterday, 12:41 "AGUEROOOOOOOO". 12 years ago, the most epic end to a Premier League season happened
(VIDEO) Tyson Fury's father splits forehead after altercation with Usyk's team rep Boxing News Yesterday, 10:54 (VIDEO) Tyson Fury's father splits forehead after altercation with Usyk's team rep
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Predictions and Betting odds Boxing News Yesterday, 09:12 Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Predictions and Betting odds
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:21 Spalletti spoke about the extent to which Italy's national team squad for Euro 2024 is formed Football news Today, 09:08 Premier League club ready to get into Man United and Bayern Munich's race for Barcelona defender Football news Today, 08:50 France Football is mulling over giving the Ballon d'Or for 2020 Football news Today, 08:28 Al-Nasr will point three stars at the door in the summer. Is Ronaldo among them? Football news Today, 08:04 European Championship Trophy. What you need to know about it Football news Today, 07:44 Man City has found a buyer for their troubled winger Football news Today, 07:33 Without the hero of the Champions League season. Nagelsmann surprises with Euro 2024 bid Football news Today, 07:17 Ajax have decided on the name of their new head coach Football news Today, 07:01 Six from PSG. Ligue 1 team of the season Football news Today, 06:35 Tottenham vs Manchester City Predicted line-ups and latest news
Sport Predictions
Football Today El Geish vs Ismaily prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Tennis Today Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex De Minaur prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Hockey Today Canada vs Austria prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Hockey Today Poland vs France prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Osasuna vs Mallorca prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Royal AM vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Rangers vs Dundee FC prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Real Madrid vs Alaves prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024