WhoScored named the team of the 37th round of the English Premier League

Football news Today, 10:41
The statistical portal WhoScored has named the team of the 37th round of the English Premier League.

Bernardo Silva, the midfielder of Manchester City, was named the best player of the penultimate round of the English championship by the portal. The two assists by the Portuguese in the match against Fulham (4-0) were rated at 8.53 points.

Three teammates of Silva made it into the team of the week - Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne, and Josko Gvardiol.

The WhoScored Team of the 37th round of the Premier League:

After 37 rounds in the Premier League, Arsenal leads, one point ahead of Manchester City. However, the "Cityzens" will play a rescheduled match of the 34th round against Tottenham tonight and could surpass the "Gunners" in the table with a victory.

The kickoff for today's match in London is at 21:00 Central European Time.

