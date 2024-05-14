The most expensive in the history of the franchise. NFL club extends contract with its star

The NFL club Detroit Lions has inked a deal with their star quarterback, Jared Goff, as reported by ESPN.

The new agreement spans four years, with the player set to receive $212 million, including $170 million in guaranteed payments. Jared Goff thus becomes the highest-paid player in the history of the Detroit Lions.

Additionally, his annual salary will average $53 million, positioning him as the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, trailing only Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals ($55 million).

In total, this offseason, Detroit has rewarded three of its star players, extending contracts totaling over $444 million with Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and tackle Penei Sewell.

By the way, Travis Kelce, star of the NFL champions Kansas City Chiefs, has penned a new contract with his club. As reported on the official NFL page on the X social media network, Kelce's new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs is set for two years.