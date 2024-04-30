Taylor Swift's boyfriend has extended his contract with the NFL champions

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has signed a new contract with his club. As reported on the NFL's official X social media page, Kelce's new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs is for two years. According to the agreement, the 34-year-old tight end will earn $17.125 million per season.

This makes Kelce the highest-paid tight end in NFL history.

It's worth noting that Kelce is the partner of renowned American artist Taylor Swift. Her appearance in the stands during the last Super Bowl became one of the biggest events.

Kelce has spent his entire NFL career with one club. He has been playing for the Kansas City Chiefs since 2013, winning the NFL championship three times with them.