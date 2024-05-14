Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has has been assigned an opponent for his mandatory defense of the IBF title
Boxing News Today, 09:40
Photo: twitter.com/agon_boxing
The undisputed world champion in the super middleweight division, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, has been assigned an opponent for his mandatory IBF title defense.
The organization has mandated "Canelo" to defend his title against William Scull (22-0, 9 KOs). Both boxers have four weeks to negotiate the terms for the fight.
Mexican fighter Saul Alvarez last fought in early May, securing a convincing victory over his compatriot Jaime Munguia. This marked his fourth successful defense of his titles. Last year, he also claimed victories by decision against Jermell Charlo and John Ryder.
Scull 's most recent bout was on the undercard of Saul's fight, where he emerged victorious.
