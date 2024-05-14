Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has has been assigned an opponent for his mandatory defense of the IBF title

The undisputed world champion in the super middleweight division, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, has been assigned an opponent for his mandatory IBF title defense.

The organization has mandated "Canelo" to defend his title against William Scull (22-0, 9 KOs). Both boxers have four weeks to negotiate the terms for the fight.

The IBF has ordered the fight between Canelo and William Scull. Both teams have 4 weeks to reach an agreement or it will go to purse bid.#CaneloScull pic.twitter.com/MmUtH9oYCQ — AGON Sports & Events (@agon_boxing) May 14, 2024

Mexican fighter Saul Alvarez last fought in early May, securing a convincing victory over his compatriot Jaime Munguia. This marked his fourth successful defense of his titles. Last year, he also claimed victories by decision against Jermell Charlo and John Ryder.

Scull 's most recent bout was on the undercard of Saul's fight, where he emerged victorious.