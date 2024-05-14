The first semi-finalist of the WTA tournament in Rome has been determined
The first semifinalist of the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome has been determined.
In the quarterfinal match, the world No. 1, Iga Swiatek, faced off against the 16th-ranked Madison Keys from the United States.
The Polish tennis player secured a convincing victory in straight sets - 6:1, 6:3. It took the world No. 1, 1 hour and 17 minutes to claim victory. Throughout the match, Iga committed only 1 double fault and converted 4 out of 6 break points.
This marked the 5th meeting between the two players, with the Pole winning 4 of the matches.
For a spot in the tournament final, Iga will face either Coco Gauff (No. 3 WTA) or Zheng Qinwen (No. 7 WTA).
Swiatek previously won the Rome tournament in 2021 and 2022. Currently, the Pole has extended her winning streak on clay to 10 matches in a row.
- WTA 1000, Rome. Quarterfinal:
Iga Swiatek (Poland) - Madison Keys (USA) - 6:1, 6:3