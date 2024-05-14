RU RU
The first semi-finalist of the WTA tournament in Rome has been determined

Tennis news Today, 10:00
The first semifinalist of the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome has been determined.

In the quarterfinal match, the world No. 1, Iga Swiatek, faced off against the 16th-ranked Madison Keys from the United States.

The Polish tennis player secured a convincing victory in straight sets - 6:1, 6:3. It took the world No. 1, 1 hour and 17 minutes to claim victory. Throughout the match, Iga committed only 1 double fault and converted 4 out of 6 break points.

This marked the 5th meeting between the two players, with the Pole winning 4 of the matches.

For a spot in the tournament final, Iga will face either Coco Gauff (No. 3 WTA) or Zheng Qinwen (No. 7 WTA).

Swiatek previously won the Rome tournament in 2021 and 2022. Currently, the Pole has extended her winning streak on clay to 10 matches in a row.

  • WTA 1000, Rome. Quarterfinal:
    Iga Swiatek (Poland) - Madison Keys (USA) - 6:1, 6:3
