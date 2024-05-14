Slot has decided on his assistant at Liverpool

Liverpool will change head coach for the first time in 9 years in the summer, and instead of Jurgen Klopp, Dutch specialist Arne Slot is expected to arrive at Anfield, who is already starting to define his staff in the Merseyside team.

ESPN cites the employment of Sipke Hulshoff as Slot's assistant as the first decision in the matter. The two professionals work together at Feyenoord, and the 49-year-old coach will move with Slot to Liverpool.

Slot and Hulshoff worked together as coaches at Cambuera at the start of Slot's coaching career in 2016, with Slot moving to AZ a year later. At Feyenoord, they have been working since 2022, and Hulshoff himself was still Ronald Koeman's assistant in the Dutch national team.

Recall that Klopp's full coaching staff will leave Liverpool, and the German's assistant Pep Lijnders has attracted attention from RB Salzburg.